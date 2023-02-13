Rihanna Super Bowl Pregnancy Reveal Draws Glee and Ire From Pop Star’s Fans: ‘We’ll Never Get New Music’

Rihanna revealed her second pregnancy in the most Rihanna way possible: floating atop a platform in the sky while headlining the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. She made history Sunday night as the first pregnant woman to perform for the high-profile halftime show – and, of course, she absolutely broke the Internet along the way.

But nothing held the singer back, as Rihanna cradled her second baby bump, danced and belted out hit after hit, opening with “Bitch Better Have My Money,” before moving on to her long list of chart toppers, like “Rude Boy,” “Work,” “Umbrella,” and “Only Girl (In the World).”

Most fans marveled at the singer’s ability to deliver a show-stopping performance while pregnant.

Okay. @rihanna DID THAT SHIT! I don’t even have words for epic that was and WHILE SHE IS PREGNANT?!!! I gotta up my game and work harder AND smarter! UNFREAKINBELIEVABLE — michelle visage (@michellevisage) February 13, 2023

Rihanna doing the halftime show like 9 months postpartum AND pregnant 🤯 women are amazing 🤩 — Kendall Rae (@KendallRaeOnYT) February 13, 2023

My girl was pregnant and y’all still not happy with the performance?! The internet is wild. Preggers and probably swollen AF, Rihanna gave us choreography in the sky, dancers that look like the Michelin men, hit after HIT all while pregnant! Go AWF sis! pic.twitter.com/HxhHuBfRq2 — Danielle Pinnock (@bodycourage) February 13, 2023

#SuperBowlLVII Halftime Hot Takes:

1. @rihanna is a queen

2. That choreography was crisp

3. All the white men in my feed complaining about her not “dancing enough” can suck it. You try to dance pregnant, bro. — Emma Patti Harris (@emmapattiharris) February 13, 2023

Rihanna just did a whole halftime show pregnant and suspended in the air and my dog needs to be walked and I’m like “it’s raining and I ate nachos, not sure if I can do this” — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) February 13, 2023

When I was pregnant, there were days I couldn’t stand up to feed myself. I don’t think people fully respect what Rihanna pulled off last night. — Natasha S. Alford (@NatashaSAlford) February 13, 2023

Rihanna headlined the world’s largest sports event halftime show on a piece of glass suspended in midair in the middle of the stadium—whilst pregnant. “I think women are foolish to pretend they are equal to men. They are far superior and always have been.” William Golding, 1954 — Derek Blasberg (@DerekBlasberg) February 13, 2023

Others were a bit confused when they first saw the singer, as she just had her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky in May.

My favorite part of the Rihanna pregnancy announcement was the brief period of time where we didn't have confirmation and the one scared guy at the party speaks up and goes "I-I think she's pregnant" — julia (@theradiohag) February 13, 2023

Rihanna gave birth in May last year. How is she HEAVILY pregnant in February 2023? pic.twitter.com/EOTbyG7YPr — BeksFCB (@Joshua_Ubeku) February 13, 2023

Everybody tryna see if Rihanna pregnant again pic.twitter.com/MEUgbSiN15 — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) February 13, 2023

How many seconds into the half time show did someone at your Super Bowl party politely ask if Rihanna is pregnant — Dave Jorgenson 📈 (@davejorgenson) February 13, 2023

And of course, some fans took this as a time to mourn the fact that they may be waiting even longer to get new music or joke about Drake, who she famously had an on-off relationship with.

So, Rihanna is pregnant which means we’ll never get new music pic.twitter.com/uPPkuvah3M — PATRICKSTARRR (@patrickstarrr) February 13, 2023

Us after realizing Rihanna’s pregnant again

pic.twitter.com/r9BLGtPnIv — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) February 13, 2023

Drake looking at Rihanna pregnant with 2nd kid pic.twitter.com/zBrDSTryw6 — 𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗲𝘇𝘆’😵‍💫 (@OvOBrezzzy) February 13, 2023