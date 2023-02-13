Rihanna Super Bowl Pregnancy Reveal Draws Glee and Ire From Pop Star’s Fans: ‘We’ll Never Get New Music’

Rihanna revealed her second pregnancy in the most Rihanna way possible: floating atop a platform in the sky while headlining the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. She made history Sunday night as the first pregnant woman to perform for the high-profile halftime show – and, of course, she absolutely broke the Internet along the way.
But nothing held the singer back, as Rihanna cradled her second baby bump, danced and belted out hit after hit, opening with “Bitch Better Have My Money,” before moving on to her long list of chart toppers, like “Rude Boy,” “Work,” “Umbrella,” and “Only Girl (In the World).”
Most fans marveled at the singer’s ability to deliver a show-stopping performance while pregnant.
Others were a bit confused when they first saw the singer, as she just had her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky in May.
And of course, some fans took this as a time to mourn the fact that they may be waiting even longer to get new music or joke about Drake, who she famously had an on-off relationship with.