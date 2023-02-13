We've Got Hollywood Covered
|

Rihanna Super Bowl Pregnancy Reveal Draws Glee and Ire From Pop Star’s Fans: ‘We’ll Never Get New Music’

She became the first pregnant woman to headline the sporting event on Sunday

| February 13, 2023 @ 7:37 AM

Rihanna revealed her second pregnancy in the most Rihanna way possible: floating atop a platform in the sky while headlining the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. She made history Sunday night as the first pregnant woman to perform for the high-profile halftime show – and, of course, she absolutely broke the Internet along the way.

But nothing held the singer back, as Rihanna cradled her second baby bump, danced and belted out hit after hit, opening with “Bitch Better Have My Money,” before moving on to her long list of chart toppers, like “Rude Boy,” “Work,” “Umbrella,” and “Only Girl (In the World).”

Rihanna Shines Brighter Than Ever at Super Bowl Halftime Show
Also Read:
Rihanna Shines Brighter Than Ever at Super Bowl Halftime Show

Most fans marveled at the singer’s ability to deliver a show-stopping performance while pregnant.

Others were a bit confused when they first saw the singer, as she just had her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky in May.

Rihanna Confirms Pregnancy After Halftime Show
Also Read:
Rihanna Confirms Pregnancy After Halftime Show

And of course, some fans took this as a time to mourn the fact that they may be waiting even longer to get new music or joke about Drake, who she famously had an on-off relationship with.

Super Bowl LVII Highlights: Mahomes Makes History With Second Championship Win
Also Read:
Super Bowl LVII Highlights: Mahomes Makes History With Second Championship Win
All the Trailers That Aired During the Super Bowl 2023 (Video)
Also Read:
All the Trailers That Aired During the Super Bowl 2023 (Video)