‘Road House’ and ‘Shogun’ Hold Strong in Netflix-Dominated Streaming Top 10



Modern streaming viewership frequently feels like an exercise in churn. With a constant barrage of premieres every week, audiences never run out of new programming choices, which is reflected in the constant movement on the weekly top streaming programs chart. It’s rare for a streaming title to be the most-watched program in back-to-back weeks and even rarer for a non-Netflix title to achieve that feat.

But for the Samba TV Weekly Wrap Report for the week of March 25 to 31, we’re seeing remarkable stability, including a back-to-back chart-topper from Amazon Prime Video and a Hulu / FX hit with staying power.