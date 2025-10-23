Stephen Miller Calls Robert De Niro a ‘Sad, Bitter, Broken Old Man’ After Trump Nazi Comparisons | Video

“This man has been degrading himself on camera with one horrific film after another for my entire adult life and he’s not taken seriously by anybody,” Trump’s Homeland Security Advisor tells Fox News

JD Knapp
Robert De Niro, Stephen Miller
Robert De Niro, Stephen Miller (MSNBC/Fox News)

After Robert De Niro compared Stephen Miller to Nazi Joseph Goebbels, it’s no surprise that President Donald Trump’s Homeland Security Advisor/White House Deputy Chief of Staff is a little bit bitter.

In fact, he spoke out against the two-time Academy Award-winning actor on Fox News on Wednesday following De Niro’s Sunday appearance on MSNBC.

“Robert De Niro is a sad, bitter, broken old man who is mostly enraged because he has not made a movie worth watching in at least 30 years — probably the longest string of flops, failures, embarrassments,” Miller said. “This man has been degrading himself on camera with one horrific film after another for my entire adult life and he’s not taken seriously by anybody; not by his family, not by his friends, not by his community. He is a shell of a man and everyone disregards everything he says.”

Miller’s comments came three days after De Niro condemned Trump and his administration amid the nationwide No Kings protests, insisting that the president “is not going to leave the White House” on his own.

“He set it up with his — I guess he’s the Goebbels of the cabinet. Stephen Miller, he’s a Nazi. Yes, he is,” the actor added. “And he’s Jewish, and he should be ashamed of himself.”

Last month, De Niro notably, and somehow less blatantly, mocked FCC Chairman Brendan Carr in Jimmy Kimmel’s return to late night. “It’s just me, Jimmy, the chairman of the FCC, gently suggesting that you gently shut the f–k up,” he said on ABC. “Speech? It ain’t free no more. We’re charging by the word now.”

Robert De Niro (MSNBC)
Read Next
Robert De Niro Insists Trump Will Seek a 3rd Term: 'He Is Not Going to Leave the White House' | Video

JD Knapp

JD Knapp

JD Knapp is the morning news editor at TheWrap, with a personal preference for horror movies, bubblegum pop, reality TV, sitcoms, and animation. After growing up in Connecticut and graduating from Emerson College in Boston with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, he has gone on to work for national outlets such as People, E! News,…

Comments