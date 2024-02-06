Shout Studios Acquires North American Rights to ‘Roll with It’ Starring Chonda Pierce | Exclusive

The faith-based film will be released this spring

Roll With It
Shout! Studios

Shout! Studios, a multi-platform media company, has acquired North American distribution rights to the upcoming comedy feature “Roll with It,” starring comedian Chonda Pierce. Described in the official release as “an inspiring story of strength, survival, family values and faith, with Pierce playing a single mother who, with help from her friends, readjusts to life after the loss of her husband,” the film was written and directed by Chris Dowling.

The cast also includes Judith Hoag, McKaley Miller, Evan Hofer, Carl McDowell and Mark Christopher Lawrence. The announcement was made today by Melissa Boag, Shout! Studios Executive Vice President.

Pierce, who has plantinum-certified country albums and makes regular appearances at the Grand Ole Opry, co-wrote the script with her late husband David Pierce and serves as executive producer with her longtime manager, Andrew Tenenbaum.

“Roll with It” also features cameos from Christian music legend Michael W. Smith, Shari Rigby and Elisabeth Hasselbeck.

This multi-year movie deal provides Shout! Studios with all distribution rights in North America, including home entertainment (digital, video-on-demand, broadcast and all packaged media) and theatrical for cross-platform releases. Shout! Studios is planning a strategic rollout of the feature across multiple platforms, beginning with a digital launch in the spring 2024.

“We are thrilled for this terrific opportunity to bring this inspiring comedy movie across multiple entertainment platforms,” said Boag in an official statement. “Roll With It, led by the multitalented and pitch-perfect Chonda Pierce, will surely have audiences laughing and grooving to the beat! We look forward to presenting this movie to fans and families through home entertainment soon.”

Drew Taylor

Drew Taylor is a reporter at TheWrap. Before joining the organization in 2021, Drew was a freelance film journalist with a keen interest in animation and Disney history. Drew has been covering film, television and theme parks for 15 years. He has written for the New York Times, the New York Daily News, Time Out…

