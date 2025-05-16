‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Season 10 Scores Series’ Most-Watched Premiere in 3 Years

RuPaul changed up the game with “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 10 — and facts are facts, America: The fans are eating it up.

Last week’s 2-episode season premiere that introduced the Tournament of All Stars and the Orange Bracket queens marked the series’ highest-rated premiere in three years. In fact, it’s also become Paramount+’s 2nd most-watched original reality show opener ever, only behind Season 7 (All Winners). So far, Season 10 is up 8% on total streaming viewers over Season 9.

Additionally, AS10 was the most active streaming show on social media last Friday and was also the No. 1 most socialled premiere day in All Stars herstory, generating 4.1 million impressions across platforms.

Friday’s new episode shows the conclusion of the first bracket of play — meaning only three of Aja, Bosco, DeJa Skye, Irene the Alien, Olivia Lux and Phoenix will move on to the semi-finals. “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked” has a corresponding new episode to match as well.

Here’s the logline for this week’s maxi challenge: “It’s a buzzer beater to the semi-finals for this first bracket of queens as they scramble to make over collegiate basketball players. Meanwhile, the MVQ point system has the dolls calling “foul” on their sisters. Kate Beckinsale joins the judges’ panel.”

Follow the links to read all about the Pink Bracket queens and Purple Bracket queens. Plus, learn about this season’s new rules right over here.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 10 airs every Friday on Paramount+, paired with a new episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked” each week.