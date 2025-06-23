Rupert Friend Accidentally Missed the Birth of His Child Filming ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’: ‘Honey, I’m a Little Busy’ | Video

Rupert Friend raced from filming “Jurassic World Rebirth” in an attempt to witness the birth of his and Aimee Mullins’ child an ocean away. As Friend rushed to arrive from London to New York on time, he likely had one thought: must go faster!

While visiting “Today” on Monday, Friend told the story of how he was filming the dinosaur blockbuster while his wife was due to go into labor at any moment. In fact, he had just returned back to set from seeing her when he heard the big news.

“I’d flown back [to New York] to visit with my wife and surprise her,” Friend said of the moment his wife called him. “Came to London the next day and I’m hoisted up on a wire, a hundred feet in the air, doing a stunt. The crew start saying, ‘Get him down, get him down.’”

“Honey, I’m a little busy,” Friend joked.

Play video

Upon hearing that Mullins’ water had broken, Friend sped from set to catch the next flight back to New York. It was a sudden departure from set, but it’s like Ian Malcolm once said — “when you gotta go, you gotta go.”

Friend purchased the last seat on the last flight back to the U.S.; unfortunately, this was not enough time for him to witness the birth of his and Mullins’ first child in-person. As he sat in the airport, he debated whether he should miss the flight to stay on his phone or board the plane and lose connection.

Luckily, Friend managed to be with Mullins on the phone for the moment itself without missing his plane.

“I saw it over FaceTime, in the airport, crying my eyes out with all the air hostesses thrusting champagne at me,” Friend said.

Friend joins Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey and Mahershala Ali in “Jurassic World Rebirth.” The film serves as a launching point for a new iteration of the Jurassic franchise. The reboot follows both the original trilogy of films and the more recent “Jurassic World” trilogy.

Directed by Gareth Edwards and written by “Jurassic Park” screenwriter David Koepp, the film hits theaters on July 2.

You can watch the “Today” interview in the video above.