The Ryan Gosling-starring, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller-directed space adventure “Project Hail Mary” has set its liftoff for March 20, 2026, TheWrap has learned.

The filmed-for-IMAX movie from Amazon MGM Studios is based on Andy Weir’s 2021 novel by the same name. Gosling will star as Ryland Grace, a teacher-turned-astronaut who wakes up from a coma and finds himself alone on a space station — with absolutely no memory of how (or why) he got there.

The character’s memory begins to return over time. He soon comes to understand he was dispatched to the Tau Ceti solar system to reverse an event that has pushed Earth into another Ice Age.

The movie was first announced in May 2020, with Amy Pascal attached as a producer along with Gosling and Weir. Drew Goddard and Sarah Esberg will serve as executive producers, and Lord, Miller, Aditya Sood and Rachel O’Connor are also onboard as producers. This is Lord and Miller’s first live-action film since working on Star Wars film “Solo” before being replaced by Ron Howard.

Lord and Miller previously collaborated as producers on “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” and its sequel “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.” The pair are also known for their work on “The Lego Movie.” Gosling most recently starred in 2023’s “Barbie” and the forthcoming “Fall Guy.”

While promoting the book in 2021, Weir admitted “I went waaaay down the rabbit hole on this one. Stuff like the math behind relativistic travel, time dilation, and fuel consumption is tons of fun for me. And I had to get a lot of astrophysics details figured out — stars’ exact behavior and how they work, and how astrophysicists do their jobs.”

