Dressed, pressed and ready to show off their cinematic work were the red carpet arrivals for the 2024 Santa Barbara Film Festival.

The festival kicked off on Wednesday, and all of its events are already sold out. “Maestro” Oscar nominees Bradley Cooper and Carey Muilligan were among the well-heeled crowd showing face at the event, along with Sierra McCormick, Jean Ealie and others.

On Saturday, SBIFF will praise Danielle Brooks (“The Color Purple”), Colman Domingo (“The Color Purple”), Lily Gladstone (“The Killers of the Flower Moon”), America Ferrera (“Barbie”), Greta Lee (“Past Lives”), Da’Vine Joy Randolph (“The Holdovers”) and Andrew Scott (“All of Us Strangers”) with its Virtuosos Award.

Martin Scorsese (“Killers of the Flower”) and Justine Triet (“Anatomy of a Fall”) will be spotlighted by SBIFF as the 2024 recipients of their Outstanding Directors of the Year Award.

Check out all the who’s-who of Hollywood turning out on the SBIFF carpet below.

(Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images) Bradley Cooper attends the 39th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival at The Arlington Theatre on Feb. 8.

(Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images) Carey Mulligan attends the 39th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival at The Arlington Theatre on Feb. 8.

(Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images) (L-R) Roger Durling, Carey Mulligan and Bradley Cooper attend the 39th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival at The Arlington Theatre on Feb. 8.

(Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images) Lauren Lapkus attends the 39th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival at The Arlington Theatre on Feb. 8.

(Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images) Jason Butler Harner attends the 39th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival at The Arlington Theatre on Feb. 8.

(Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images) Julia Aks attends the 39th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival at The Arlington Theatre on Feb. 8.

(Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images) Bernardo Barreto attends the 39th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival at The Arlington Theatre on Feb. 8.

(Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images) Sierra McCormick attends the 39th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival at The Arlington Theatre on Feb. 8.

(Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images) Pablo Feldman attends the 39th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival at The Arlington Theatre on Feb. 8.

(Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images) Steve Pinder attends the 39th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival at The Arlington Theatre on Feb. 8.

(Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images) Jean Elie attends the 39th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival at The Arlington Theatre on Feb. 8.

(Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images) Matilda Dahlin and Rehan Jalali attend the 39th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival at The Arlington Theatre on Feb. 8.