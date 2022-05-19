Scott Eastwood to Reprise His Role as Little Nobody in ‘Fast X’

Scott Eastwood is set to reprise his role as “Little Nobody” in “Fast X,” the 10th installment in the “Fast and Furious” franchise, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

The film will open in theaters May 19, 2023. The film recently kicked off production.

Louis Letterier is set to direct, replacing Justin Lin, who departed the project.

“Reacher” breakout star Alan Ritchson recently joined the cast. Star Vin Diesel also previously revealed that Brie Larson was set to join the “Fast” family for the new film, and in a recent interview with TheWrap, Helen Mirren hinted that she was hoping that she could return to the franchise as well.

Portuguese actress Daniela Melchior, who broke out playing Ratcatcher 2 in James Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad,” is in talks to join the cast of “Fast 10,” as TheWrap exclusively reported.

One actor who won’t be in “Fast X” is Dwayne Johnson, who made his lack of presence official last summer. “I wish them well on ‘Fast 9,’” the actor said. “And I wish them the best of luck on Fast 10 and Fast 11 and the rest of the ‘Fast & Furious’ movies they do that will be without me.” Johnson further resisted a public plea by Diesel later last year for him to reprise his role as Hobbs in the planned final installments in the franchise.

“F9: The Fast Saga” opened last June and brought in $726 million worldwide as part of Universal’s multibillion dollar mega franchise.

Eastwood’s recent credits include “Suicide Squad” and “Pacific Rim: Uprising” and Guy Ritchie thriller “Wrath of Man.”

Eastwood is repped by UTA, LBI Entertainment and Goodman Genow.

