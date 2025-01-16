‘Scream 7’: Joel McHale Set to Play Sidney Prescott’s Husband

Joel McHale is set to play Sidney Prescott’s (Neve Campbell) husband in “Scream 7,” according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

In the last couple of movies, Sidney’s husband has been referred to as “Mark,” with David Arquette’s Dewey even asking Sidney how Mark was. The long-running inference was that Sidney had married Mark Kincaid, the character played by Patrick Dempsey in “Scream 3.” Radio Silence, the filmmaking team behind 2022’s “Scream” and 2023’s “Scream VI,” confirmed that this was, indeed, Mark Kincaid that they were referencing. But McHale is playing a new character, Mark Evans, breaking from the pre-established lore.

McHale joins a cast which includes Campbell, Courteney Cox, Mason Gooding, and new cast members Isabel May, Celeste O’Connor, Asa Germann, Mckenna Grace, Sam Rechner and Anna Camp.

The seventh installment of the classic meta-horror franchise will be released on Feb. 27, 2026. Created by Kevin Williamson alongside the late Wes Craven, “Scream” became one of the defining horror series of the 1990s for its satire of slasher film tropes.

Williamson is directing with Guy Busick writing (after “Scream 5” and “VI” co-director Matt Bettinelli-Olpin’s exit). Project X Entertainment’s James Vanderbilt, William Sherak and Paul Neinstein are producing.

After the release of “Scream 4” in 2011, the series remained dormant for over a decade until it was revived in 2022 by Paramount and Spyglass with a fifth installment that saw newcomers Melissa Barrera, Jack Quaid, Mikey Madison and Jenna Ortega join Campbell, Courtney Cox and fellow longtime series stars David Arquette. The film was a success, grossing $138 million against a $24 million budget and bridged a gap between generations with Gen Z moviegoers flocking to see the ’90s franchise in theaters.

McHale is repped by UTA, Ziffren Brittenham, and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.