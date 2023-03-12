‘Scream VI’ Keeps Box Office Rolling With $44.5 Million Opening

Another high profile sequel has turned in a solid opening weekend at the box office as Paramount/Spyglass’ “Scream VI” has scored a $44.5 million domestic launch this weekend from 3,675 theaters.

The last “Scream” film, which opened to $30 million, kicked off a 2022 that was Paramount’s best box office year since 2011. While that great year ended on a rough note with Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon” flopping, “Scream VI” now has Paramount back on a roll as it hopes to continue that in a few weeks with “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” which gets a premiere at SXSW this week ahead of a release on March 30.

Though “Scream” first hit theaters back in the 90s, it has been Millennial and Gen Z audiences that have driven turnout for “Scream VI” with 63% of the opening weekend audience being from the 18-35 demo. The presence of Jenna Ortega, who appeared in the last “Scream” and has found new popularity with Netflix’s “Wednesday,” likely played a factor along with the usual success of horror among younger audiences.

Reception for the film has also been strong with a B+ on CinemaScore — same as last year’s “Scream” — to go with Rotten Tomatoes scores of 75% critics and 93% audience. The film also received an 87% positive rating on PostTrak, up from 78% for the last “Scream.”

With a reported budget of $33 million, “Scream VI” will be another profitable mid-budget film for Paramount and, depending on how well it legs out with general audiences, could become one of four $100 million-plus domestic releases this month.

MGM’s “Creed III” will hit that $100 million mark today with $26.7 million grossed in its second weekend, a respectable 55% drop from its $58.3 million opening. MGM now estimates that Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut will finish with a $150 million domestic total, making it the studio’s highest grossing film outside the James Bond series since “Rocky IV” way back in 1985.

In third is Sony/Columbia’s sci-fi thriller “65,” which is struggling with a $12.3 million opening from 3,405 theaters. While that is ahead of studio projections for a $7-8 million opening, “65” carries a $45 million production budget co-financed by TSG and Bron, and it is unlikely to make that back given its poor reception. The film has a C+ on CinemaScore to go with Rotten Tomatoes scores of 36% critics and 65% audience with a 54% positive rating on PostTrak.



