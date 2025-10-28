Seth Meyers Ribs Ethan Hawke for Joking ‘The Grabber’ Is Trump: ‘I Don’t Need to Be in More Trouble Than I Already Am!’ | Video

“Late Night” host Seth Meyers was quick to “push back” against actor Ethan Hawke on Monday night, after the actor joked that his “Black Phone” character was a reference to President Trump. According to the NBC host, he didn’t “need to be in more trouble” with Trump.

Hawke stopped by “Late Night” in support of his new film “Blue Moon,” but Meyers was quick to note that he personally loves Hawke as The Grabber in the “Black Phone” films. For those unfamiliar, The Grabber is a serial killer that targets kids, and wears a horrifying mask that will likely become a Halloween staple.

“At first I thought it was Donald Trump,” Hawke joked of the character, referring to the president being caught on tape bragging about literally grabbing women by their genitals.

In 2023, the president was also found liable for sexual battery and defamation of E. Jean Carroll, after a jury determined that Trump more likely than not sexually assaulted her and defamed her years later.

“Oh boy, oh boy,” Meyers replied with a laugh, before giving Hawke a hard time. “I don’t need to be in more trouble than I already am.”

“All right, all right, sorry, sorry, sorry,” Hawke joked back.

Indeed, Meyers is among the many television targets Trump has. Following the unexpected suspension of Meyers’ fellow late night host Jimmy Kimmel last month, Trump encouraged NBC to drop both Meyers and “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon.

Back in January, the president posted an entire rant about “Late Night” online, but Meyers had just a brief response to it in the following episode: ” I hope you get a TV soon that allows you to change the channel.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full conversation with Ethan Hawke in the video above.