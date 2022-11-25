Meyers Mocks ‘Crazy Uncle’ Mike Lindell for ‘Screaming’ About Voter Fraud: Ironically Looks Like ‘He Hasn’t Slept in 5 Years’ (Video)

“Late Night” host Seth Meyers mocked MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell during Thursday evening’s “Closer Look,” comparing him to a “crazy uncle” at the Thanksgiving dinner table “screaming at the top of his lungs about voter fraud while everyone else silently ignores him and tucks into their green bean casserole.”

On Nov. 18, Lindell claimed during a segment on The Absolute Truth With Emerald Robinson that he has evidence of voter fraud in various races across the country, including Kari Lake’s gubernatorial race in Arizona.

“He screams like he’s doing dialogue from a straight-to-DVD knockoff of Back to the Future,” Meyers joked before going into a Lindell impersonation.

“Marty! We gotta go back in time and do a new election!” he said. “I hooked up the DeLorean to the clock tower and got electrocuted and that’s why I talk like this! Also, I found that Sports Almanac and bet a million dollars on Da Bears!”

According to the New York Times, Lindell has spent as much as $40 million on conferences, activist networks, a digital media platform, legal battles and researchers to promote his claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen through a plot to hack into voting machines.

“First of all, I don’t believe he has researchers. I believe he has guys who are willing to say they did research, just to collect an easy paycheck,” Meyers quipped. “‘Alright gang, did you guys do all the research I asked for?’ Uh, yeah, definitely. Um, we found a bunch of cyber evidence using the, uh, Edison data, to prove that they, uh, completely wiped out the state of Michigan? ‘Sounds good, fellas. Here’s a million dollars.’ If you ever hear Lindell yelling, just grab a lab coat and go get paid.”

Meyers then questioned how Lindell has so much money.

“His pillows can’t be that good – otherwise he wouldn’t always look like he hasn’t slept in five years,” he quipped. “But I don’t know. Maybe they are. I don’t know. So let me try one.”

Meyers then threw a pillow on his desk several times to a clanging sound effect.

“OK you guys, I want to make something clear. This is not a real MyPillow! I do not want to get sued by Mike Lindell because if I am, I think I would laugh through the whole trial and the jury would turn against me for being immature,” he added. “If you want to sue someone, sue Sal, he writes these. I barely know what any of these words mean.”

He then threw the pillow one more time before bursting into laughter.

Watch Meyers’ full “Closer Look” in the video above.