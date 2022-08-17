(She) Hulk smash.

Marvel Studios’ latest Disney+ series, “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” is nearly here. A series centered around Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), a hardworking young lawyer who just so happens to be the cousin of Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), aka the Hulk. After revealing her powers, she’s put in charge of a superhero division at a prestigious law firm. Could it get any more complicated?

“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” is Marvel Studios’ first half-hour comedy and also its first “lawyer show,” and seeing as this is the first MCU representation of She-Hulk, fans are clamoring for the brand-new show. This is undoubtedly leaving many wondering – what time are new episodes streaming on Disney+, exactly? We’ve got info on that and everything else you need to know about “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” below.

What Time Does “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” Start Streaming?

The first episode of “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” is being released on Disney+ on Thursday, Aug. 18 at 12 a.m. PT/12 a.m. ET (early Thursday morning).

Originally, “She-Hulk” was going to be another Wednesday debut, but Disney+ and Marvel Studios are experimenting with this one and just recently moved it to Thursdays on the streaming platform. Hey, she’s She-Hulk. She goes where she wants.

Are New Episodes Released Weekly or All at Once?

“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” is being streamed weekly, like most Disney+ original series. Episode 2 will debut next Thursday at the same time (stroke of midnight Pacific), and so on. The season is 9 episodes long and will wrap up on Oct. 13.

Having already seen the first four episodes of the new show, it is very much worth coming back for. It just keeps getting better!

When Does “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” Take Place?

“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” takes place after the Blip and the Avengers’ subsequent success in vanquishing Thanos. (RIP to the heroes we lost, obviously.) It also seems to take place concurrently with “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” since a major plot point for the first few episodes involves Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth) and his subsequent escape, with the help of Wong (Benedict Wong). (Remember Abomination and Wong fighting in the underground boxing match?)

This detail raises more questions than answers, considering “Shang-Chi’s” post-credits scene showed Bruce in human form with his arm in a sling and the show takes place with Smart Hulk back in business and with his arm repaired. He even talks about how it happened! This break in continuity may be because the order of the episodes was switched around at the eleventh hour. Don’t think too much about it! It’s a superhero lawyer show!

Who Is in the “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” Cast?

While not every character has been revealed for “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” based on the first few episodes and some of the early trailers (hello, Daredevil!), it should be a fun mixture of old and new. Here’s who we know so far is a part of the madness:

• Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk

• Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos

• Jameela Jamil as Titania

• Josh Segarra as Augustus “Pug” Pugliese

• Jon Bass as Todd

• Renée Elise Goldsberry as Mallory Book

• Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky / Abomination

• Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner / Smart Hulk

• Benedict Wong as Wong

• Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock / Daredevil

Other cast members include Drew Matthews, Mark Linn-Baker (Cousin Larry!), Patty Guggenheim and Rhys Coiro.