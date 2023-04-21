It’s been more than 10 years since Robert Downey Jr.’s Sherlock Holmes informed us that “A Game of Shadows” wasn’t necessarily the end. And though it’s been a long road, his wife and fellow producer says that that remains true.

“Sherlock Holmes 3” was first announced back in 2018, with a planned release date of Christmas 2020. In March 2019, it was pushed back to 2021. But of course, it is indeed 2023 and the threequel still hasn’t seen much movement. As of this week, Dexter Fletcher, who was attached to direct the film, said it’s “not currently” in development, and that he doesn’t “know where [Downey Jr.’s] appetite for it is.”

Well, during an appearance on WrapWomen’s “UnWrapped” this week, Team Downey producer — and RDJ’s wife — Susan Downey, alongside her producing partner Amanda Burrell, confirmed that the project is still very much in the foreground for everyone involved.

“Well, here’s what I can tell you. And Amanda can attest to this. Prior to this, we had lunch together with Robert, the three of us. And it was a very specific topic of conversation,” Downey said. “So yes, it is in the hopper. We’re going to do it when it’s right, with the right people, but it is a priority for the company and a priority for Robert.”

Downey was mum on when the time might be right, or who the right people are, but noted that she and Burrell are both people who “really push, push, push” on any projects at Team Downey, and are always thinking about “What can we do next?”

That said, Downey noted that “I do know, like, there are times where just I’ve had more years of experience to know when to settle down and follow the process. Like, as much as we want to will that into existence, you have to let a couple of things happen before you do the big push, and maybe it gets there on its own.”

You can watch the full episode of “UnWrapped” here, and listen to more episodes on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.