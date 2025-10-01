‘Shifting Gears’ Season 2 Release Schedule: When Are New Episodes Coming Out?

Start your engines folks, ABC is revving up Season 2 of the hit sitcom “Shifting Gears.” Tim Allen and Kat Dennings are back as a father-daughter duo re-navigating their relationship after she moves back in with her young son. But Season 2 promises to shake up the familiar dynamics, with Jenna Elfman bringing unexpected romance to Allen’s widower. The second season also promises a “Home Improvement” reunion, along with several more guest stars, including “Last Man Standing’s” Nancy Travis and “Shark Tank’s” Lori Greiner.

The series returns at the start of October, here’s everything to know about when new episodes of “Shifting Gears” debut.

When Does Season 2 Premiere?

“Shifting Gears” returns for Season 2 with a single-episode premiere on Wednesday, Oct. 1.

When Do New Episodes Come Out?

New episodes debut weekly on Wednesdays at 8:00-8:30 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and will be available to stream on Hulu the following day.

“Shifting Gears” Season 2 Episodes

ABC has revealed details for the first three “Shifting Gears” Season 2 episodes. We’ll update here as more titles, dates and plot descriptions are announced, so stay tuned for more!

S2 E1: “Secret” – Oct. 1, 2025 Matt wrestles with his feelings for Eve, and Charlotte convinces him to go to a grief group. Meanwhile, Riley struggles with her own “will she or won’t she” about her feelings for Gabe. Patricia Richardson, Richard Karn and Debbe Dunning guest star.

S2 E2: “Date” – Oct. 8, 2025 Matt and Eve go on their first date but have different ideas of what it should entail. Riley befriends the mom of Georgia’s new friend while Carter mediates a tiff between Gabe and Stitch. LA Dodger Mookie Betts and Lilly Singh guest star.

S2 E3: “Passion” – Oct. 15, 2025 When Carter’s job pays more than Riley’s, she decides to find her forever career and clashes with Matt over her future. Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias drops by Parker Customs, and Matt debates letting go of a piece of the past. Lori Greiner guest stars.

