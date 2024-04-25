Relax, you’re not seeing double. The top three most-watched streaming programs on the Samba TV Weekly Wrap Report for the week of April 15 to 21 are the exact same programs from last week, showcasing some bonafide hits with staying power.

Starting things off is “Fallout,” the Amazon adaptation of the popular video game franchise. The buzzy series — which has already received the green light for Season 2 — managed to hold onto the top spot in its second week on the charts.

When we talk about stability in streaming, nothing holds a candle to “Shōgun,” in second place this week.