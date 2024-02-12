How Old Is Too Old? Inside the Battle to Remake the ‘Six Million Dollar Man’ | Exclusive

Available to WrapPRO members

Mark Wahlberg, his agent Ari Emanuel and complicated rights issues have stalled a planned revival of the 1970s bionic man TV phenomenon

and
six million six billion dollar man mark wahlberg ari emanuel

It was 50 years ago that the “The Six Million Dollar Man,” a TV series about a former astronaut rebuilt with bionic limbs that give him superhuman strength, debuted on ABC.

The series starring Lee Majors became a cultural phenomenon, running for nearly 100 episodes from 1974 to 1978 and inspiring six follow-up television movies, “The Bionic Woman” spinoff and a cottage industry for licensed merchandise that included everything from action figures with an exploding briefcase to board games and comic books.  

And yet since the late 1990s, when a movie version of “The Six Million Dollar” man was first plotted, no producer or studio has successfully remade the show — partly because of competing interests over movie rights.

Umberto Gonzalez

Umberto has been covering the fanboy beat & breaking scoops for 20 years with numerous Hollywood trade, newspaper, & magazine mentions to his credit. Umberto has been profiled in such publications as The Washington Post, Variety and Grantland.

Drew Taylor

Drew Taylor is a reporter at TheWrap. Before joining the organization in 2021, Drew was a freelance film journalist with a keen interest in animation and Disney history. Drew has been covering film, television and theme parks for 15 years. He has written for the New York Times, the New York Daily News, Time Out…

Comments

One response to “How Old Is Too Old? Inside the Battle to Remake the ‘Six Million Dollar Man’ | Exclusive”

  1. Todd K. Avatar
    Todd K.

    1. It’s Caidin, not Caiden.

    2. Glen Larson did not develop the show; Harve Bennett did.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.