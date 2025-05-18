‘SNL’: Trump Breaks the Fourth Wall in Cold Open, Pokes Fun at Morgan Wallen: ‘Get Me to Allah’s Country’ | Video

James Austin Johnson’s President Trump celebrated his trip to the Middle East, broke the fourth wall and poked fun at Morgan Wallen’s infamous, abrupt exit earlier this season in the cold open of this week’s “Saturday Night Live.”

“I’m cooking, I’m having a great time,” Johnson’s Trump said of his Middle East trip, while standing next to the ruler of Saudi Arabia (Emil Wakim). “I’m just gonna say it: I love the Arabs! I don’t wanna go home. Let me stay!” In a cheeky reference to Wallen’s Instagram post about going back to “God’s country” after his “SNL” performance in late March, Johnson’s Trump then remarked, “Get me to Allah’s country! Everyone loves me here. They’re not allowed to not, right?”

When Wakim’s Saudi ruler asked Johnson’s Trump to stay and build a palace next to his, the president responded, “Sadly, I can’t. I have to get back home. Luckily, we have our own little slice of Saudi Arabia in America: a dry, desert area filled with people who are way too into their religion. We call ours Utah!”

You can watch the “SNL” cold open yourself in the video below.

Trump recaps his historic trip to the Middle East pic.twitter.com/q08Dd0R1n3 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 18, 2025

“I did very well on this trip, got a lot of cool stuff,” Johnson’s Trump said, before specifically mentioning the $400 million luxury jet that the royal family of Qatar recently gifted the president. “People said that was some sort of bribe. Not true! Not true, because they haven’t asked for anything in return.” That latter remark prompted Wakim’s Saudi royal to note, “Well, not yet.”

“Now, people are saying I should really be flying in an American plane. Uh, no thanks, honey! Have you seen what’s going on with our planes?” Johnson’s Trump added. “The radar is down, and the screen is blank. Newark!” Bragging that the United Arab Emirates has promised to invest over $1 trillion in the U.S., he joked, “I love Dubai because they do… buy a lot of weapons!”

At the end of the sketch, Johnson’s Trump decided to break the fourth wall and take one of the studio audience member’s floor seats. “It’s the ‘SNL’ finale. Season 50! Worst one yet,” Johnson’s Trump announced. “Since it’s the finale, that means after tonight, you won’t be seeing me here for a while. Well, not the fake, fun version of me that makes you smile. The real one will still be omnipresent.”

“You can’t escape me, right? I’m everywhere. Even in your dreams, like the late, great Freddy Krueger,” Johnson’s Trump concluded. “See you again in the fall, if we still have a country, right? It’s a coin toss!”