‘SNL’ References Morgan Wallen’s Abrupt Exit Twice in New Episode Hosted by Jack Black | Video

Jack Black stopped by “Saturday Night Live” this weekend for his fourth stint as host — and his first in nearly 20 years — but last week’s episode was clearly still fresh on the NBC show’s mind.

That’s because Morgan Wallen’s infamous abrupt exit and subsequent “Get me to God’s country” social media moment were referenced not once, but twice during Saturday’s all-new episode.

The first instance came during the cold open, when Donald Trump impersonator James Austin Johnson poked fun at the president for putting tariffs on random islands that don’t even import anything to America.

“I even put tariffs on an island uninhabited by humans. It’s called Heard and McDonald Island,” the comedian said as Trump. “McDonald Island. I would love to visit there. Can you imagine that? Big Mac and a hula skirt. Get me to God’s country, right? Remember that?”

The second joke at the country singer’s expense was more direct and occurred during Weekend Update, yet similarly sparked by Trump’s current economics.

“This was the worst week for the stock market since the summer of 2020. But you have to remember: back then, the president was also Trump,” Colin Jost began. “Just in the past two days, investors have lost over $6 trillion. Money is leaving the stock market faster than Morgan Wallen at goodnights.”

Indeed, Wallen went viral last weekend when he exited the “SNL” stage as the credits rolled before host Mikey Madison and the rest of the cast could even finish saying goodnight. He then posted an image of a private jet with the words “Get me to God’s country” overlayed on his Instagram Story shortly after.

Elsewhere, Elton John and Brandi Carlile were the musical guests for Black’s episode, while Mike Myers brought back his Elon Musk impression. The late night sketch show also paid tribute to Val Kilmer, who hosted back in December 2000, with an image shown in silence.

Up next, Jon Hamm is set to host this coming weekend’s episode with Lizzo performing.

“Saturday Night Live” airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.