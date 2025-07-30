‘Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical’ Trailer Marks 75 Years of ‘Peanuts’

Happiness is a new trailer for “Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical,” premiering Aug. 15 on Apple TV+.

“Gear up for s’more Peanuts fun and a summer jam-packed with song!” the streamer teased on Wednesday. “This summer, celebrate the joy and magic of summer camp and the importance of preserving what you love. Charlie Brown loves camp and is determined to make his final year special, but Sally — a first-time camper — is nervous and skeptical of the new and unfamiliar place. While everyone settles into camp, Snoopy and Woodstock discover a treasure map that takes them on a wild adventure nearby.”

“One morning, the Peanuts gang learns that their beloved camp is shutting down because there are fewer campers joining each summer. The news especially saddens Charlie Brown, who feels hopeless about losing a place that has meant so much to him and his friends and is determined to preserve its legacy,” the logline continued. “Meanwhile, on their adventure, Snoopy and Woodstock find the sought-after treasure chest, but are quickly disappointed when they discover it’s not riches, but instruments and photos from past summer concerts held at the camp. Newly inspired, Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang use the treasure to host their own concert to save the camp.”

The first “Peanuts” musical in over three decades features original songs from Ben Folds, Jeff Morrow, Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner.

Erik Wiese directed from a script by EPs Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz, and Cornelius Uliano for Apple TV+ by Peanuts and WildBrain. Their fellow executive producers include Paige Braddock, Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts and Logan McPherson.

“Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical” premieres Aug. 15 on Apple TV+.