Sony Pictures Television has named Kate Gill as the company’s newest SVP of comedy development.

In her new role, Gill, who most recently served as Paramount Television Studios’ SVP of development, will oversee development for new comedy series across platforms for the studio’s U.S. scripted division. Beginning May 13, Gill will report directly to EVP of comedy development Colin Davis and will be based in the studio’s headquarters in Culver City, CA.

“Kate has established a well-deserved reputation as a true tastemaker and a talent-friendly executive,” Davis said in a statement announcing Gill’s appointment. “Her strong relationships, varied experiences and passionate outlook will be an essential asset to the team as we dive into this new era of comedy television.”

During her time at Paramount Television Studios, Gill oversaw development on Paramount+ series “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies,” limited series “Station Eleven,” which premiered on HBO Max in December 2021 and comedy series “Made For Love,” which debuted on HBO Max in April 2021.

Gill returns to the studio after working for Jamie Tarses’ production company FanFare. She also formerly worked in development for YouTube Originals, overseeing series like “Weird City” and SPT’s “On Becoming a God in Central Florida.”

“I’m so happy to return to the Sony Pictures Television family,” Gill said in a statement. “They have such a strong legacy in comedy and have fostered relationships with so many talented and funny people. I can’t wait to jump in with Colin and the team.”

The studio’s current slate includes Apple TV+’s “Platonic,” which stars Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne and was renewed for a second season, Netflix’s “Cobra Kai,” which is currently in production on its sixth and final season, Peacock’s “Twisted Metal” and Fox’s upcoming animated series “Universal Basic Guys.”