Sony Pictures Television named Dylan Massin as the studio’s new EVP of production, and promoted Adam Moos to SVP of production and head of production operations, the studio announced Wednesday. They will begin the new roles immediately.

Massin has been appointed as the studio’s next EVP of production, taking over the position from Ed Lammi, who retired at the end of the year after 28 years in the role. In his new role, Massin will report to SPT president Katherine Pope as he oversees all physical production for the U.S. scripted studio and leads a 30-person team.

As EVP of production, Massin’s oversight includes preproduction and budgeting, production and post-production teams for development, as well as active production slates.

“Dylan is one of the most respected producers in the business, and I know he will bring his deep experience, his drive for perfection and his leadership to our shows, our teams, our showrunners and our partners,” Pope said in a statement announcing the news.

“I look forward to working with Katherine and her brilliant team at Sony Pictures Television Studios,” Massin said. “To this new venture, I bring with me all that I have learned from the talented and hardworking crews, writers, directors and actors throughout my career. I believe people are the key to great television, and I am excited to work with everyone at Sony to make some great TV.”

Over the course of his three-decade career, Massin has worked as a producer on TV series including “The West Wing,” “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip,” “Pushing Daisies,” “Parenthood,” “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life,” “Get Shorty,” “Good Girls,” “Your Honor” and “Star Trek: Picard,” and has also directed several episodes of both comedy and drama TV series.

Likewise, Moos will now report to Massin in his new role as SVP of production and head of production operations, which expands his role to manage all tech operations, budget estimating as well as production support and set rentals via Beachwood Services.

“I am excited to take on these new challenges alongside my remarkably talented Sony Pictures Television colleagues,” Moos said. “In this unique structure, we will optimize our dynamic production capabilities to best collaborate with our partners in an evolving landscape of emerging technology and innovation.”

Since joining SPTS in 2014, Moos has worked on series including “The Boys” and its spin-off “Gen V,” “The Night Agent,” “For All Mankind” and “S.W.A.T.,” as well as upcoming releases “Noir,” “Silk: Spider Society,” “God of War” and “Dark Matter.” He also served as Columbia Pictures’s VP of physical production, during which he oversaw production on films “Casino Royale,” “Quantum of Solace,” “Moneyball,” “The Equalizer,” “Zombieland” and “Eat, Pray, Love.”