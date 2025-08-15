Sophie Turner Describes ‘Vile’ Kissing Scenes With On-Screen Brother Kit Harington: ‘Really Bad Moment in My Career’ | Video

When Sophie Turner read the script for “The Dreadful,” she knew she wanted to do the movie with “Game of Thrones” co-star Kit Harington. What she didn’t think about was how “dreadful” their kissing scenes would become.

Turner went on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” Thursday night to promote her new movie, “Trust.” On the show, she described the process of bringing Harington, who played her half-brother on HBO’s iconic fantasy series, into the fold. As Harington pointed out when he read the script, Turner didn’t fully think the process through.

“I just got the script for this amazing gothic horror called ‘The Dreadful,’ and I was reading through all the characters, and I’m producing it, so the director was asking me, you know, ‘Who do you think?’ and immediately the first person I thought of was Kit,” Turner said. “So I sent the script to Kit, and he kind of sent me a message back going like ‘Yeah, I’d love to, but this is gonna really f–king weird, Soph,’ and I was like, what is he talking about. And then I was reading it and I’m like ‘Kiss, kiss, sex, kiss, sex,’ and I’m then like, ‘Oh, shoot, that’s my brother.’”

Turner and Harington both got their big breaks on “Game of Thrones,” portraying two of the series’ six main Stark children. Turner played eldest daughter Sansa Stark, while Harington portrayed her half-brother Jon Snow, a bastard son of Ned Stark (Sean Bean). In the show’s final seasons, it was revealed that, while the two were still related, they were not quite as close in blood as they initially believed.

The series began filming in 2010, when Harington was 24 and Turner 14. The duo would remain on the show through its end, with the final episode airing in May of 2019. The actors’ spent much of their early careers on the show, with Turner in particular essentially growing up with Harington as an older brother figure.

She told Meyers this made “The Dreadful’s” romantic scenes less than pleasant.

“It’s such a good script that he was like, ‘Oh we kind of have to do it,’” Turner said. “We put it out of our minds, and then we get on set, and it’s the first kissing scene, and we are both retching. Like, really, it is vile.”

It’s not the only bad filming experience Turner talked about with Meyers. While filming “Trust,” the thriller star had to film with both real rats and cockroaches — on the same day. Turner estimated nearly a hundred cockroaches “infested” her during the filming.

Still, she said shooting the scenes from “The Dreadful” may have the roaches and rats beat.

“It was the worst, another really bad moment in my career,” Turner said of the Harington love scenes.

“Was it worse than the cockroaches?” Meyers asked.

“Yeah,” Turner replied. “Yeah it was.”

“Thank you for your honesty,” Meyers said.

“Yeah, I had to, really,” Turner said. “I have to be honest, it was bad.”

You can watch the full interview in the video above.