A24’s ‘Sorry, Baby’ Trailer Gives First Look at Gripping Sundance Favorite

When “Sorry, Baby” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, it was one of the event’s few sensations and sparked a major bidding war between Neon, Mubi and Searchlight Pictures.

Ultimately, A24 proved victorious, setting the film for a June 27 theatrical release. And now, the studio has dropped the first trailer for the film, which you can watch below.

“Sorry, Baby” marks the directorial debut of writer/director Eva Victor, a journalist, actress and content creator. She also stars in the feature alongside Naomi Ackie, Lucas Hedges, John Carroll Lynch and Kelly McCormack.

In the film, Victor plays Agnes, a college professor in a small Northeastern town who is coming to terms with a sexual assault that happened years earlier. Ackie plays her best friend, who helps her process the trauma, while Hedges is her unlikely new romantic partner. The movie is quietly moving, earnest and raw, with wonderful performances and a singular tone.

Adele Romanski, Mark Ceryak, Barry Jenkins and Frank Ariza produced the film, which will also screen as part of the Directors’ Fortnight program at this year’s Cannes Film Festival later this month.

“Sorry, Baby” is part of a very busy summer movie schedule for A24, which also includes the incredibly funny “Friendship,” starring Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson; “Bring Her Back,” the new film from “Talk to Me” directors Danny and Michael Philippou; “Materialists,” Celine Song’s follow-up to her Oscar-nominated “Past Lives;” and Ari Aster’s mysterious western “Eddington.”

“Sorry, Baby” arrives on June 27.