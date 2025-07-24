White House Flames ‘South Park’ for Trump Episode, Says Show Is ‘Fourth-Rate’

The Trump White House is in a fury after Wednesday’s “South Park” premiere episode depicted the president quite literally in bed with the devil. His administration responded on Thursday by calling the adult animated show “fourth-rate.”

The episode, which marked the long-awaited return of “South Park” after the show was delayed amid the ongoing Paramount-Skydance merger, sees Trump jump into bed with Satan, only to get rejected as Satan comments about the size of his manhood.

“The Left’s hypocrisy truly has no end — for years they have come after ‘South Park’ for what they labeled as ‘offense’ [sic] content, but suddenly they are praising the show,” Trump White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers said in a Thursday statement to media.

“Just like the creators of ‘South Park,’ the Left has no authentic or original content, which is why their popularity continues to hit record lows,” the statement continued. “This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention. President Trump has delivered on more promises in just six months than any other president in our country’s history — and no fourth-rate show can derail President Trump’s hot streak.”

“South Park’s” skewering of Trump was all across the Season 27 premiere, with references to Jeffrey Epstein, tariffs and several other less-than-flattering situations. In one scene, Trump argues with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney about tariffs, before Trump confuses Iran with Iraq, while later in a scene with Satan, Satan confronts Trump about his name appearing on the “Epstein list.”

The scene with Satan also wasn’t the end of the episode’s nudity surrounding Trump, with the episode depicting Trump hanging up nude photos of himself on the White House walls. The episode closes with a fake PSA generated using synthetic media, which sees Trump trudging through a hot desert and taking off his clothes.

“No matter how hot it gets, he’s not afraid to fight for America. With conviction, discipline and trust in God, he survived the desert,” the ad says, before panning down to Trump’s genitalia. “I’m Donald J. Trump and I approve this message … Trump: His penis is teeny tiny. But his love for us is large.”

The PSA is a wink at Paramount’s $16 million settlement with Trump, which Paramount claims does not include obligations to produce PSAs, though Trump said he is “anticipating” an additional $20 million worth of ads and PSAs from Skydance once their acquisition of Paramount is approved.

Nothing less was expected from “South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, who have been outspoken about their sentiments regarding the Paramount-Skydance deal, calling the merger a “s–t show” that is “f–king up ‘South Park’” and was responsible for the premiere’s two-week delay.