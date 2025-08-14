 Spike Lee Says He and Fellow Knicks Superfan Timothée Chalamet Want to Do a Movie Together: ‘Great Actor’ | Video

Spike Lee and Timothée Chalamet are looking to do a movie together — if they can get over their Knicks rivalry.

Lee went on “The Bill Simmons Podcast” Thursday to speak with The Ringer’s architect before the release of his new film “Highest 2 Lowest.” During the episode, the former ESPN/Grantland writer stirred the pot, asking Lee if fellow New Yorker Chalamet has stepped on his turf as the preeminent Hollywood Knicks fan.

“I feel Chalamet is on your corner a little bit, and I want to make sure you’re good, because he’s become the signature Knicks fan,” Simmons said. “He’s kinda in your real estate. Have you hashed this out? What’s going on here?”

“No, no, no, no,” Lee said in the clip. “It’s no competition at all.”

The two continued to joke about Lee and Chalamet’s so-called rivalry when the “Do the Right Thing” and “Malcolm X” director dropped a bombshell: The pair are looking for a project together.

“Look, he’s a good guy, he’s a real [Knicks] fan, he’s a great actor, and we’ve talked about doing a film together once his schedule clears,” Lee laughed. “The next four or five years.”

“Yeah, I was gonna say, he’s kind of in demand,” Simmons said. You can watch the clip below.

Is Timothée Chalamet gunning for Spike Lee's spot as the no. 1 Knicks fan?😂



Legendary director Spike Lee joins The Bill Simmons Podcast! pic.twitter.com/WivrMyJkUb — The Ringer (@ringer) August 14, 2025

Both Lee and Chalamet are on the verge of new releases. Friday, Lee’s “Highest 2 Lowest” will release in select theaters for a limited run ahead of its Sept. 5 premiere on Apple TV+. The film, starring Denzel Washington and Jeffrey Wright, adapts Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 classic “High and Low.”

Chalamet, meanwhile, is gearing up for his likely next Best Actor push, “Marty Supreme.” The first trailer for the film released on Wednesday, showing the “Dune” and “A Complete Unknown” star as an aspiring pingpong champion. Gwyneth Paltrow, Tyler Okonma, Odessa A’zion and Kevin O’Leary also star in the film from Josh Safdie. The film will be released on Christmas Day.

Though Lee is one of the most notable Knicks superfans around, Chalamet has proven his court side chops. Amid his Best Actor campaign for “A Complete Unknown,” the actor made a notable appearance on ESPN’s “College GameDay,” impressing fans with his wealth of knowledge.

Still, Lee insists there’s no bad blood between the two — even if the director is the bigger Knicks fan.

“He’s wearing Chrome Hearts Knicks wardrobe,” Simmons said. “He’s really stepped it up.”

“Look: There’s no rivalry there,” Lee said.

“This is like Lebron/Jordan,” Simmons said. “I’m just trying to start s–t.”

“He’s a great actor, and one day we’re going to work together,” Lee said. “There’s no s–t to be started.”

“I don’t know,” Simmons said. “I heard he was telling people, ‘It’s my team now.’”

“They’re lying,” Lee laughed. “Why they lying on Timmy?”