Robert Rodriguez has found his new “Spy Kids” (and their parents). Gina Rodriguez, Zachary Levi, Everly Carganilla and newcomer Connor Esterson have been cast as the franchise’s new family. They take over from Antonio Banderas, Carla Gugino, Alexa Vega and Daryl Sabara, who starred in the first three “Spy Kids” movies (the fourth, “Spy Kids: All the Time in the World” was a soft reboot that followed a new family).

The logline for the new movie is pure “Spy Kids” nuttiness: “When the children of the world’s greatest secret agents unwittingly help a powerful Game Developer unleash a computer virus that gives him control of all technology, they must become spies themselves to save their parents and the world.” Considering the previous movie’s knack for casting fun actors in the villain role (Alan Cumming, Sylvester Stallone), expect the evil Game Developer to be cast in a similarly delightful way.

Rodriguez, who created the franchise and directed all previous installments, returns to write, produce and direct. Rodriguez’s son, Racer Max, co-wrote the screenplay and will also produce alongside his mother, Rodriguez’s ex-wife Elizabeth Avellán. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger will produce for Skydance, which will oversee development and production. Spyglass’ Gary Barber and Peter Oillataguerre will executive produce.

The new “Spy Kids” will be Rodriguez’s second film for Netflix, after 2020’s “We Can Be Heroes” and the first film in the franchise since 2011. Rodriguez is currently finishing up “Hypnotic,” a thriller starring Ben Affleck that was shot at the end of last year.