‘Squid Game’ Star Oh Yeong-su Backs Out of Stage Play After Sexual Misconduct Charge

“Squid Game” star Oh Yeong-su has backed out of a local production of the stage play “Love Letters” in Jeonju, South Korea, after a sexual misconduct charge was filed against him on Friday, according to local reports.

In addition, the Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has said it would remove public service advertisements featuring Yeong-su that promoted the country’s regulatory reform efforts.

The 78-year-old actor, who won a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Oh Il-nam in the popular Netflix series and has appeared in over 200 stage plays, was indicted without detention on Friday for allegedly touching a woman’s body inappropriately in 2017.

In a statement, Oh told local news outlet JTBC that he “just held her hand to guide the way around the lake.”

“I apologised because [the person] said she wouldn’t make a fuss about it but it doesn’t mean that I admit the charges,” he added.

A representative from the Suwon District Prosecutor’s Office told AFP last week that everything reported by local media on Oh is “not factually correct.”

A spokesperson for Netflix did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment. In June, Netflix announced that Squid Game would be returning for a second season.

