Starz to Offer Content Through YouTube TV and Primetime Channels

Starz continues to forge partnerships ahead of its separation from Lionsgate, with the network set to offer its library of content through YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels as part of a previously announced multi-year deal.

The promotion, which will be available for new and existing customers through April, marks a first-of-its-kind collaboration for YouTube TV.

“As STARZ continues to adapt to the needs of our customers in this rapidly changing digital landscape, strategic partnerships, like this one with YouTube TV, allow us to expand our reach by introducing our premium content to new audiences,” Starz Networks president Alison Hoffman said in a statement. “We are excited to have YouTube’s support to ensure their customers see the value of this offer just in time for the Super Bowl. This promotion further highlights the strength of the STARZ brand as a complementary service.”

In addition to enjoying Starz titles such as “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” “The Couple Next Door,” and “Outlander” and films such as “John Wick: Chapter 4,” “Borderlands” and “Spiderman: No Way Home,” subscribers who take advantage of the 30-day offering will have access to the Super Bowl, NBA All-Star Weekend, the start of Major League Baseball season, the Academy Awards, March Madness and the beginning of the NBA playoffs.

YouTube TV, which has over 8 million subscribers, offers access to live and on-demand TV from over 100 channels, including local and national live sports, breaking news, shows, movies and more. It also features unlimited cloud DVR storage space, multiview, the ability to view key sports plays, hide spoilers and check out real-time stats. Meanwhile, YouTube Primetime Channels gives users access to easily watch content from over 45 channels and manage multiple streaming service subscriptions all in one app.

In addition to its partnership with YouTube, Starz recently launched bundles with BET+ and Max on Prime Video and a bundle with AMC+ through Vizio.