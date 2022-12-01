Colbert Cheers on Oath Keeper Stewart Rhodes’ Jan. 6 Conviction: ‘Insurrection With a Creamy Treason Center’ (Video)

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert opened Wednesday night’s monologue celebrating the conviction of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes – even if it went against his better judgement.

“Folks I am feeling pretty darn good and I feel a little bad about that because the thing I feel great about is somebody else going to prison,” Colbert said. “Not supposed to feel good about that. The Lord says no.”

On Tuesday, Rhodes was found guilty of seditious conspiracy for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

“That, my friends, is a big one,” Colbert teased. “That’s insurrection with a creamy treason center right there. Delicious.”

In addition to seditious conspiracy, Rhodes was found guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding and tampering with documents and proceedings. On the three counts, Rhodes faces a maximum of 60 years in prison.

“On the bright side, by 2082, the hip new look might be steam punk cowboy pirate,” Colbert joked alongside a picture of Rhodes, who wears an eyepatch.

Colbert added that while the name Oath Keepers and the eyepatch may make Rhodes “sort of seem like a heroic freedom rebel,” he’s actually a “disbarred Yale Law grad who wears an eyepatch after accidentally shooting himself in the face with his own gun.”

“Oopsa-karma!,” he mocked. “It’s like finding out Rambo wears that headband to cover up his ‘live, laugh, love’ tattoo.”

According to the New York Times, Rhodes’ conviction marks the first time that a jury has decided that the events of Jan. 6 were the product of an organized conspiracy.

“Well, yeah, I watched it. It sure seemed organized,” Colbert said. “I don’t remember any headlines that said ‘Capitol Meet-Cute Gets Out of Hand’.”

The Huffington Post reported that Rhodes’ estranged wife Tasha Adams said his conviction is “the first time he’s ever faced consequences.”

“Damn, that is what you call winning the breakup,” Colbert quipped.

Watch Colbert’s full monologue in the video above.