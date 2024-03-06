Steve Martin is one of the most celebrated and fascinating comedians of all time, having crossed over from stand-up comedy to television, movies, novels, plays, streaming series and banjo-playing. The man has had quite the life — and that life will be detailed in an upcoming, two-part documentary entitled “STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces.”

The documentary, which hails from A24 and Oscar-winning director Morgan Neville (“20 Feet from Stardom,” “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”), will premiere on Apple TV+ on March 29 and, as the title suggests, will be divided into two parts.

The first of the two parts is “Then,” which, according to the official synopsis, “chronicles Steve Martin’s early struggles and meteoric rise to revolutionize stand-up before walking away at 35.” Part two, “Now,” “focuses on the present day, with Steve Martin in the golden years of his career, retracing the transformation that led to happiness in his art and personal life.”

“STEVE!” will also feature “never-before-seen footage and raw insights into Steve’s personal and professional trials and triumphs,” via a mixture of archival material and newly filmed interviews with people like Finn Wittrock, Martin Short, Tina Fey, Jerry Seinfeld, Eric Idle, Diane Keaton and Selena Gomez.

If you’ve read the “Only Murders in the Building” actor’s memoir “Born Standing Up,” then you probably know what to expect from the documentary – a lot of laughter, but also a lot of pathos. The fact that he’s so open (and so funny) about both aspects of his life is what makes him so special.

In an official statement, Martin said, “I’m glad they chose me to be the subject of a biography about me.”

The film was produced by Neville, Meghan Walsh and Charlise Holmes. It was executive produced by Caitrin Rogers, Ben Cotner and Emily Osborne.

“STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces” premieres on Apple TV+ on March 29.