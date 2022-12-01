Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans” will receive this year’s Vanguard Award at the Palm Springs International Film Awards, the group announced Thursday. The annual honor recognizes a film’s cast and director for “their collective work on an exceptional film project.”

“’The Fabelmans’ is an achievement not only as a deeply personal portrait of Steven Spielberg’s childhood, but also as a profoundly universal story that each and every one of us can relate to,” the festival’s chairman, Harold Matzner, said in a statement. “Giving audiences a glimpse at Spielberg’s early love for movies and moviemaking, the film features a tremendous ensemble performance by Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Gabriel LaBelle and Judd Hirsch, making it one of the must-see films of the year. It is our honor to present the Vanguard Award to ‘The Fabelmans.’”

The Palm Spring International Film Awards will take place Jan. 5, 2023, at the Palm Springs Convention Center, where Spielberg and cast members Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Gabriel LaBelle and Judd Hirsch are all expected to attend. This will be the first in-person awards ceremony for the group since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Past recipients of the Vanguard Award include “Green Book” and “The Shape of Water” (both Best Picture Oscar winners) as well as “Belfast,” “La La Land,” “Little Miss Sunshine” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (all Best Picture Oscar nominees). “The Fabelmans” will be in good company among the previously announced honorees for 2023: Cate Blanchett will receive the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress; Colin Farrell will take home the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor; Sarah Polley will be named Director of the Year; and Michelle Yeoh will be crowned with the International Star Award.

The Palm Springs International Film Awards serve as a fundraising event for the Palm Springs International Film Society, a nonprofit organization devoted to promoting the art and science of film.

The Film Society produces the annual festival, which will run from Jan. 5 through Jan. 16, 2023.