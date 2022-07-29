Metallica has taken their affiliation with Eddie Munson and “Stranger Things” to yet another level.

First, there was a TikTok tribute earlier this month. Then the legendary band heaped effusive praise on the Netflix hit show’s use of their song, “Master of Puppets,” in a post on Instagram.

For the coup de grâce, they went real-world this week, inviting Joesph Quinn backstage to jam with them at Chicago’s Lollapalooza.

Quinn, of course, plays the guitar-shredding Eddie on “Strangers Things.” Turns out, he can play the lick in real life, too.

“You’re taller than on the TV,” James Hetfield told Quinn as he met the Metallica frontman and bandmates Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo, footage of which was edited and posted online by Netflix.

Quinn thanked the band for letting “Stranger Things” use “Master of Puppets.” He also asked Hetfield if he’s a fan of the show.

“I’m a big fan of it,” Hetfield said. “And have been since Season 1. My kids and I, it’s been a bonding experience for us.”

Hetfield thanked Quinn in return “for doing it justice.”

“You definitely did,” Hetfield said.

“It’s all I was listening to for two years,” Quinn said. “I feel very connected to you guys.”

Trujillo then asked Quinn if he wanted to “go jam.”

“I’m a bit rusty, so I might need a lesson,” Quinn said.

He had no problem, however, and Ulrich even joked they were adding him as a fifth member before the band presented Quinn with a special token of their gratitude.

You can see what he was gifted — “But there’s more! there’s also a Ginsu knife” — by watching the Netflix video at the top of this post.