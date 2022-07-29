We've Got Hollywood Covered
|

‘Stranger Things’ Star Joseph Quinn Fulfills Eddie Munson’s Dreams, Jams With Metallica (Video)

The actor flew flawlessly through the ”Master of Puppets“ riff backstage at Lollapalooza

| July 29, 2022 @ 5:37 PM

Netflix

Metallica has taken their affiliation with Eddie Munson and “Stranger Things” to yet another level.

First, there was a TikTok tribute earlier this month. Then the legendary band heaped effusive praise on the Netflix hit show’s use of their song, “Master of Puppets,” in a post on Instagram.

For the coup de grâce, they went real-world this week, inviting Joesph Quinn backstage to jam with them at Chicago’s Lollapalooza.

Quinn, of course, plays the guitar-shredding Eddie on “Strangers Things.” Turns out, he can play the lick in real life, too.

‘Stranger Things’ Clinches Top 2 Spots of Nielsen’s Highest-Viewed Program Record
Also Read:
‘Stranger Things’ Clinches Top 2 Spots of Nielsen’s Highest-Viewed Program Record

“You’re taller than on the TV,” James Hetfield told Quinn as he met the Metallica frontman and bandmates Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo, footage of which was edited and posted online by Netflix.

Quinn thanked the band for letting “Stranger Things” use “Master of Puppets.” He also asked Hetfield if he’s a fan of the show.

“I’m a big fan of it,” Hetfield said. “And have been since Season 1. My kids and I, it’s been a bonding experience for us.”

‘Stranger Things’ Star Joseph Quinn Says He Was Freed from Immigration ‘Dungeon’ Because Officer Told Coworker to ‘Leave Eddie Alone’ (Video)
Also Read:
‘Stranger Things’ Star Joseph Quinn Says He Was Freed from Immigration ‘Dungeon’ Because Officer Told Coworker to ‘Leave Eddie Alone’ (Video)

Hetfield thanked Quinn in return “for doing it justice.”

“You definitely did,” Hetfield said.

“It’s all I was listening to for two years,” Quinn said. “I feel very connected to you guys.”

Trujillo then asked Quinn if he wanted to “go jam.”

“I’m a bit rusty, so I might need a lesson,” Quinn said.

‘Stranger Things’ Star Joe Keery Says He Wasn’t Sure Steve Would Exist Past Season 1: ‘It Was Day to Day’ (Video)
Also Read:
‘Stranger Things’ Star Joe Keery Says He Wasn’t Sure Steve Would Exist Past Season 1: ‘It Was Day to Day’ (Video)

He had no problem, however, and Ulrich even joked they were adding him as a fifth member before the band presented Quinn with a special token of their gratitude.

You can see what he was gifted — “But there’s more! there’s also a Ginsu knife” — by watching the Netflix video at the top of this post.

Please fill out this field.

SIGN UP