Note: This story contains spoilers from the series finale of “Succession.”
“Succession” wrapped up the story of Waystar Royco and the Roy family, and social media had many feelings about where things stood after the show’s swan song.
The episode, titled “With Open Eyes,” followed the aftermath of Logan Roy’s (Brian Cox) emotionally charged funeral and crowned a new CEO for his company in Tom Wambsgans (Matthew MacFadyen). With a tense finale following the Roy siblings’ negotiating efforts to decide the fate of Waystar Royco’s acquisition by GoJo, the episode also gave a satisfying and biting conclusion to the central characters’ story.
Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Shiv (Sarah Snook) came together at their mother’s beachside home on the eve of the board meeting, as Shiv and Kendall tried to get their younger brother on their respective sides. Meanwhile Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) and Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) forged a secret alliance that kept Tom safe, while once again throwing Shiv under the bus.
After the siblings decided to band together to take down the GoJo deal, anointing Kendall into the CEO position, they returned to New York for the board meeting. But ultimately the Roys’ lust for power proved to be their downfall, as the trio quickly broke into a fight before Shiv cast the final vote and sealed the siblings’ fate.
Who Won ‘Succession’?
Some Twitter users were speechless, while others were angry:
Another user thought the ending was “amazing,” while others said they were thoroughly entertained and called the episode a “heartbreaking” and “note perfect” finale:
Another user said that they were “blown away” and joked that creator Jesse Armstrong and HBO would be sent their therapist bills:
Others touted the final season of the Succession as one of the “greatest pieces of TV ever made.”
“Kudos to Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook making these insufferable pricks look human,” the user added.
All episodes of “Succession” are now streaming on Max.