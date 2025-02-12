Super Bowl 2025 Generated $800 Million in Ad Sales for Fox and Tubi

Commercials for Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs cost $8 million a pop

It turns out, Super Bowl LIX wasn’t just the most-watched big game in football history… it was also the most successful.

That’s according to Fox Corporation CEO Lachlan Murdoch, who on Wednesday celebrated Fox and Tubi for generating over $800 million in ad sales across platforms. Commercials for Sunday’s game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs notably cost $8 million a pop.

“The clear winners Sunday night were the Eagles, the NFL and Fox. Congratulations to our teams at Fox Sports and Tubi for a record-breaking and historic Super Bowl LIX, the most-watched, most-streamed and most successful Super Bowl ever,” Murdoch said in a statement.

The update comes a day after Nielsen and Tubi/NFL first party analytics revealed 127.7 million viewers tuned in across Fox, Fox Deportes, Tubi, Telemundo and NFL digital properties. The game peaked at 137.7 million viewers during the second quarter, and Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show also became the most-watched one ever with 133.5 million viewers.

“The power the NFL has to bring people together was on full display Sunday night and Fox Sports was honored to showcase every moment for football fans across America,” Fox Sports CEO Eric Shanks shared in a Tuesday statement. “From the heart of New Orleans on Bourbon Street, to telling moving stories throughout the broadcast and finally presenting an unmatched game production, we couldn’t be prouder to show that Fox is Football with a Super Bowl viewing audience for the record books.”

Of course, the Eagles ultimately beat the Chiefs 40-22 on Sunday, with winning quarterback Jalen Hurts being named MVP.

