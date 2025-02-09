Super Bowl LIX is almost here, and with it comes the end of the 2024-25 NFL season.

After five months of intense games, the season’s two best teams have emerged. Now, they’re set to collide at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, this coming Sunday. Commentated by Kevin Burkhardt and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, the game promises to be an exciting rematch between two organizations who already faced off for championship gold back in 2023.

Read on to find out what time this year’s Super Bowl kicks off and how you can watch it live.

What time does Super Bowl LIX start?

Super Bowl LIX will start Sunday, Feb. 9 at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT.

What channel is the Super Bowl on?

This year’s Super Bowl will be broadcast live nationally on FOX.

Will the Super Bowl be available to stream?

There are streaming options for those who don’t have access to FOX but still want to watch Super Bowl LIX. The championship NFL game will also be available to stream live for free on Tubi. Paid live TV streaming services like YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and FuboTV will also broadcast the game.

Who is playing in the 2025 Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LIX pits the Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs against the Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley-helmed Philadelphia Eagles. The two teams previously faced off in the 2023 Super Bowl, which the Chiefs won.

Having also won last year’s Super Bowl, the Chiefs are still the reigning NFL champions. If they take home the Vince Lombardi trophy Sunday night, they will become the first team in NFL history to win the Super Bowl three years in a row. Should their competitors emerge victorious instead, it’ll be the first time since 2018 that the Eagles have won the Super Bowl.

Who is performing at this year’s Super Bowl halftime show?

This year’s Super Bowl halftime show will be headlined by “Not Like Us” rapper Kendrick Lamar and will feature a guest appearance by SZA. Lamar, who took home five Grammys on Feb. 2, previously appeared during the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show in Inglewood, California, alongside Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, and Anderson .Paak.

This year marks the first time Lamar has headlined the halftime show himself.