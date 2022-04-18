‘Superfly’ Actor Kaalan Walker Convicted of Serial Rape

Kaalan Walker, an actor and rapper best known for his role in “Superfly,” was convicted of raping six people and sexually assaulting another.

His attorney, Andrew Flier, confirmed the news to TheWrap, adding that he plans to appeal the decision.

“Mr. Walker maintains his complete innocence to the charges and allegations,” Flier wrote in an email. “The defense is very confidant [sic] that the convictions will be reversed.”

A Los Angeles County jury found Walker, 27, guilty of the charges on Monday. He was acquitted of an additional three charges, including two charges of forcible rape, according to media reports.

Walker faces a maximum sentence of 100 years to life in prison. He is due back in court on May 27.

Walker also reportedly maintained his innocence in the court room on Monday. According to Rolling Stone, as he was led away in handcuffs, he yelled: “I didn’t rape anybody, your honor.”

Prosecutors said the attacks occurred between 2013 and 2018. Three of the victims were underage.

Deputy District Attorney Cynthia Wallace told Rolling Stone that Walker “name-dropped Drake and used his connection to Halle Berry” in order to gain access to women.

“We feel that with this verdict, the jury gave these victims back their voices. This was very sophisticated,” Wallace told the outlet, adding: “Once they were there, it wasn’t about doing photo shoots, it was about assaulting them.”

The LA County District Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.