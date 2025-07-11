Does ‘Superman’ Have Post-Credits Scenes? A Spoiler-Free Guide to How Long You Should Stay in Your Seat

James Gunn’s “Superman” is now in theaters, introducing audiences to a new Man of Steel in David Corenswet. It’s also introducing audiences to a new DC era, shepherded by Gunn and Peter Safran as the co-chairmen and co-CEOs of DC Studios (well, it’s the introduction for filmgoing audiences, at least. Technically, the Max animated series “Creature Commandos” was the first installment in Gunn’s new DC era). But a new cinematic universe doesn’t mean they’re leaving behind superhero cinema traditions.

After all, Gunn is an old hand at it by this point after three “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies (and a holiday special) at Marvel and “The Suicide Squad,” “Peacemaker” and “Creature Commandos” at DC. So naturally, you can expect some familiar moves in the new “Superman” movie and, yes, that includes post-credits scenes.

But how many credits scenes are there and how long do you need to stay through the credits? Here’s a completely spoiler-free guide:

How Many Credits Scenes Does “Superman” Have?

Gunn’s “Superman” reboot has two credits scenes, one mid-credits and one post-credits.

So, I Have to Stay All the Way to the End?

Yeah, if you want to see both credits scenes, you’re going to have to sit through the whole “Superman” credits scroll!

If you’re reading this from the theater and wondering if there’s a good time to skip out to the restroom, your best window is after the mid-credits scene, before the post-credits scene.

Did I Miss Anything Essential If I Missed the “Superman” Credits Scenes?

Earlier this year, “Sinners” included a credits scene that completely recontextualized the end of the film, including the fates of several main characters, so it’s understandable if you’re worried about missing something vital.

But with “Superman,” you need not be concerned if you walked out early. Both of the post-credits scenes are cute and charming, but very brief and non-essential for understanding the film.

Do the Credits Scenes Tease a Sequel?

No, not really. They’re both small character moments that tie directly into the events of this film.

“Superman” is now in theaters nationwide.