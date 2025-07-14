‘Superman’ Box Office: DC’s Reboot Is Off to a Stellar Start, With One Lingering Concern

It’s going to take many years and many films for DC Studios and its superheroes to rise as one of the powerhouses of Hollywood’s franchise landscape. But James Gunn’s “Superman” provided a foundation for that building to begin.

“Superman” opened to $122 million domestic and $217 million worldwide, where it faced stiff competition from Universal’s “Jurassic World Rebirth,” earning the third $100 million-plus opening of the year alongside Warner Bros.’ “A Minecraft Movie” and Disney’s “Lilo & Stitch.”

More importantly, “Superman” has earned largely positive reviews from fans (A- CinemaScore) and critics (82% on Rotten Tomatoes), essential for Warner Bros.’ efforts to reboot the DC cinematic universe that began with the 2022 hiring of Gunn and veteran producer Peter Safran to steer the studio. Contrast that with Zack Snyder’s “Man of Steel,” which opened to similar numbers but drew polarized reactions, hobbling its efforts to build a larger cinematic universe from the get-go.

That doesn’t appear to be the case this time, as DC Studios continues building its new timeline with upcoming films like “Supergirl” and “Clayface” as well as HBO Max series like “Lanterns” starring “Superman” standout Nathan Fillion as the vainglorious Green Lantern Guy Gardner.

In a victory lap statement on Sunday, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav congratulated Gunn and Safran on their big opening, recalling his first meeting with the former.

“He spoke about growing up in Missouri and how the characters of the DC Universe weren’t just stories to him, they were like his family,” Zaslav wrote in a statement. “His personal bond with these DC heroes was powerful and I knew then that James was the right person to bring them to life.”

Zaslav called “Superman” the “first step” in a “bold 10-year plan” for DC, and this opening weekend certainly delivered encouraging signs for the future of “Superman” and the DC universe. However, it also came with another sign that puts a damper on how high this franchise can climb. Let’s break it down.

The Best-Received DC Film in Years

Outside of the standalone “The Batman,” the last DC film in a shared universe to earn a CinemaScore grade of an A- or higher was “Shazam!” six years ago. Between that film and “Superman” were a slew of poor-to-tepidly received films like “Wonder Woman 1984,” “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” “Black Adam” and the non-DC Studios “Joker: Folie a Deux” that combined to erode widespread interest in films with DC characters.

Above all else, “Superman” needed to win over the opening weekend crowd. Audience metric scores akin to “Captain America: Brave New World” (B-) or “Eternals” (B) is not fertile ground for any franchise start. As long as the word-of-mouth is good, Warner and DC can spend the coming weeks and months getting more superhero-fatigued moviegoers to come around and give it a chance.

(Box office chart by Christopher Smith for The Wrap)

Fortunately, the opening buzz is as positive as hoped, and better still, it is because of the cast. David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult have all received top marks for their performances as Superman, Lois and Lex Luthor and social media is already abuzz with viral videos of the trio cutting loose on the press circuit. On top of that, Fillion and Edi Gathegi have turned Guy Gardner and Mr. Terrific into breakout stars that could get their own spinoffs, and even Milly Alcock got praise for her end-of-film cameo as Supergirl to tease her arrival next year.

Rather than set up potential plot threads and MacGuffins, “Superman” plants the seeds for long-term cinematic universe interest the way Marvel did more than a decade ago: introduce a bunch of charming characters that people will want to see more of. Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre are set to play the two most famous Green Lanterns, Hal Jordan and John Stewart, in HBO Max’s “Lanterns” next year. How about some more Guy Gardner to ruin their day and to get the fans excited?

Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced and Edi Gathegi in “Superman” (Warner Bros.)

“Fantastic Four” might not be Kryptonite…

“Superman” won’t face major competition next weekend — Paramount’s “The Smurfs” and Sony’s “I Know What You Did Last Summer” revival lead the slate — but after that comes the other big summer superhero film, “The Fantastic Four: First Steps,” from Marvel Studios.

Naturally, there’s the chance that film might take some momentum from “Superman,” but it’s also possible that the two films can coexist. As fate would have it, both movies are in the spirit of the Silver Age of Comics of the 1960s, filled with bright colors, sci-fi silliness and monster mayhem. And at least in its marketing, “Fantastic Four” is promising the same sort of upbeat tone that “Superman” offered to audiences.

Superhero fans have picked up on this and have expressed their excitement for both films with fan art of Supes and the Fantastic Four spending time together with the hashtag #SuperFantastic. Even “First Steps” leading man Pedro Pascal has gotten in on the trend, sharing #SuperFantastic fanart on his social media pages.

This probably won’t lead to a “Barbenheimer” level boost for both films when “Fantastic Four” hits theaters on July 25 — early tracking has it earning a similar opening to “Superman” — but any studio would welcome this sort of organic, cross-franchise synergy from moviegoers.

If “Fantastic Four” is as well-received as “Superman,” it could encourage repeat viewings of the DC film from hardcore fans even as they go back to theaters to see Marvel’s latest offering. That could prolong the domestic legs for Supes as his film aims for a $300 million-plus domestic run.

…but “Jurassic World” IS Kryptonite

Now for the bad news: “Superman” did not reach $100 million in overseas grosses, slipping to $95 million internationally as approximately 56% of the film’s global grosses came from the U.S. and Canada.

A poor start in Asia was expected for “Superman,” grossing $13.3 million combined from China, Japan and South Korea. But aside from the $9.8 million opening in the U.K., numbers were low in Europe. Combined, the film made just $9.6 million from France, Italy and Spain, compared to $15.6 million for the opening weekend of “The Batman.”

There are various factors at play here. “Jurassic World Rebirth,” the fourth installment of what is proving to be a far more resilient franchise than expected, continues to be a force overseas. The international gross for that film’s second weekend dropped just 50% to $68 million, and it has grossed $529 million after two weekends.

Along with general superhero fatigue internationally, Superman has never been the global box office draw that Batman is thanks to Christopher Nolan’s “Dark Knight” trilogy. While there have been some arguments that the decline of the U.S.’s image under Donald Trump is impacting a hero that for decades was associated with “Truth, Justice and the American Way” — even with Gunn downplaying that last part in his film — box office history suggests it’s not that simple.

David Corenswet as Superman in “Superman” (Warner Bros.)

Nearly 20 years ago, “Superman Returns” made 51% of its $391 million global gross from domestic receipts. “Man of Steel” did better in 2013 with 56% of its $670 million gross coming internationally, but it did have the advantage of being able to market Nolan’s producer status on the film just a year after the release of “The Dark Knight Rises.”

Another factor possibly contributing to the low performance of “Superman” in Europe is “F1,” a film that has particular strength on that continent thanks to the popularity of the motorsport whose name it bears. While “Superman” will probably edge its fellow Warner release by the end of their runs thanks to stronger domestic numbers, “F1” is holding well overseas with a $38 million international third weekend.

As “F1” shows particular appeal in key markets that once reliably showed up to superhero films and “Jurassic” proving to have lasting appeal everywhere despite being decades old, perhaps it shouldn’t be so surprising that “Superman” is shaping up to be a domestic-driven title.

What’s next for Gunn and DC?

Regardless of what “Superman” should have made internationally or could have made in a different pop culture landscape, the statement released by David Zaslav sent out a clear message: Warner Bros. is happy with how this weekend turned out. Even if the overseas launch keeps the film’s final global total short of “Man of Steel,” it has the buzz it needs to slowly build popularity in theaters and on home platforms before the DC universe begins growing with “Lanterns” and “Supergirl” next year.

As that unfolds, DC is shaping up to be part of a Warner Bros. portfolio that will need it to be a reliable tentpole-maker but won’t require it to do all the heavy lifting. With “Final Destination: Bloodlines” and the upcoming “Weapons,” New Line Cinema is proving to be a reliable source of hit mid-budget horror. Warner Animation will be up and running next year with the Bill Hader-fronted “Cat in the Hat,” there’s still one more “Dune” film coming from Denis Villeneuve and Legendary Pictures, and there’s no telling if an original film like Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Bride!” could become the next “Sinners.”

And speaking of Legendary, there’s “A Minecraft Movie,” the film that will now stand as Warner’s highest grossing film this year. If you need further proof that Gen Z tastes are shifting away from the millennial-driven superhero dominance of a decade ago, consider that just 28% of the domestic opening audience of “Superman” was under 25 compared to more than 90% for “Minecraft,” according to data from Entelligence and Posttrak.

Getting that younger crowd to give DC a chance will be a task for Warner, but at least they have one IP under their belt that can bring a younger generation to theaters even as older generations are expected to fuel “Superman” in the weeks ahead.