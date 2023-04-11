A24 is ready to scare you silly (again). “Talk to Me,” the latest horror sensation from the world’s hippest movie studio, is coming this summer. And the deliciously creepy first trailer is here. Watch it above (if you dare).

The movie follows a young girl (Sophie Wilde), who recently lost her mother, and is coaxed into playing a game with an embalmed hand that supposedly opens up a door to the other side. Of course, things quickly escalate out of control, with a demonic force being unleashed (because of course). Apparently Australian teenagers have never heard of your classic Ouija board, because this is some next-level supernatural tomfoolery. (Don’t kids today just do TikTok dances and eat Tide pods?) Miranda Otto, Alexandra Jensen, Joe Bird, Otis Dhanji and Zoe Terakes also star.

“Talk to Me” is directed by Danny and Michael Philippou, twin filmmaking brothers from Austrlia who are behind the popular (and occasionally quite controversial) RackaRacka YouTube channel (which boasts a following of 6.7 million subscribers – not too shabby!) Danny wrote the script with Bill Hinzman.

The film premiered during the Midnight Selections line-up at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. A24 ultimately won the film for what was described as a number in the high seven figures. Danny and Michael posted a video about the Sundance experience on their YouTube channel that featured a moment where they are actively being courted by Atomic Monster, James Wan’s company and described the situation as a “crazy f—ing bidding war,” with A24 coming out on top with a promise of a wide theatrical release this summer. “It was a dream come true,” the brothers said about getting picked up by A24.

Other A24 horror favorites include “Midsommar,” “The Witch,” “X” and “Saint Maud.” They are all very, very good.

Australian horror movies are always built a little bit different; if you’ve ever seen modern classics like “Wake in Fright,” Next of Kin,” “Road Games” or “Razorback,” you know what we mean – they are oftentimes much more stylish and extreme than whatever is being cooked up stateside. What makes “Talk to Me” somewhat unique is the fact that it isn’t drawing on the typical Australian iconography (although, yes, we did spot that bloody kangaroo) or set in the outback. This looks like a very suburban story. But just as horrifying.

“Talk to Me” hits theaters on July 28.