Taylor Swift Breaks Adele’s Record, Moves Over 3.5 Million ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ Units in 5 Days

Taylor Swift’s “The Life of Showgirl” has officially recorded the highest combined sale and streaming consumption numbers in its first week of any album since tracking began in 1991.

“The Life of a Showgirl,” which was released Friday, has earned a total of 3.5 million equivalent album sales in the United States. That number is based on initial reports by Luminate, a data tracking company. To date, the album has sold 3.2 million digital and physical copies. It has additionally scored 300,000 equivalent album units in streaming activity in that same period of time.

That means “The Life of a Showgirl” has set a new record for highest number of combined sales and equivalent album units earned in one week. Adele’s “25” previously held the record, which generated 3.482 million digital and physical sales and equivalent album units in its first week of release back in December 2015.

As of this writing, “25” still holds the record for the highest number of actual, first-week sales of any album since 1991. That album sold 3.378 million copies in its first week. With two days still remaining in the chart week, “The Life of a Showgirl” is not trailing far behind, with its 3.2 million copies sold to date.

Swift has surpassed her own, previous first-week record, which was set in 2024 by “The Tortured Poets Department.” That record accumulated a combined 2.61 million sales and equivalent album units in its debut week. Last week, Swift also captured the No. 1 spot at the U.S. box office with the release of “Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl,” her in-theater album tie-in event that raked in $33 million in its three-day run.

Before “The Life of a Showgirl” was even released, the album had also already set the record for the most pre-saves of a single album in Spotify history. Its record-breaking numbers continue to create a stark contrast between the album’s commercial performance and the divided online reactions it has provoked.