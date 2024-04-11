You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” enchanted a spot on Nielsen’s most-watched streaming list as it debuted on Disney+ last month.

Upon launching on Disney+ on March 14, the three-hour concert film drew 677 million minutes viewed in the first four days of its release, boosting the movie to rank as the No. 2 most-watched streaming movie between March 11-17. Following the release, Disney+ touted the film logged 4.6 million views and 16.2 million hours in its opening weekend.

“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)” stood behind just “Damsel,” which scored 1.54 billion viewing minutes on Netflix, and outpaced viewership for Lindsay Lohan-led “Irish Wish,” which scored third place with 583 million viewing minutes on Netflix, and “Wonka,” which took the No. 4 spot on the streaming movies list with 526 million minutes viewed on Max.

When combining movies and TV series, the concert film also ranked as the No. 8 most-watched streaming program overall, surpassing viewership for Netflix docuseries “Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War,” which tallied up 621 million viewing minutes and stood as the No. 9 most-watched streaming program, and as well as “Young Sheldon,” which scored 618 million viewing minutes across Max and Netflix in the tenth spot.

In the second week since its March 7 release, “The Gentlemen” rose from the No. 2 spot on the overall streaming list to the No. 1 spot with 1.86 billion viewing minutes this week. “Damsel” came next in second place, ahead of “Love Is Blind,” which tallied 1.44 billion viewing minutes on Netflix. Usual hit “Bluey” came next in fourth place with 1.06 billion viewing minutes on Disney+, while “Grey’s Anatomy” took the No. 5 spot with 830 million viewing minutes on Netflix and Hulu and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” came in sixth place with 819 million viewing minutes on Netflix and Peacock.

As far as streaming go, Netflix series dominated the top half of the list with “The Gentlemen” and “Love Is Blind” leading the list in first and second place, respectively, while live action adaptation “Avatar: The Last Airbender” took fourth place with 502 million viewing minutes.

Streaming limited series were present through the rest of the most-watched streaming originals, with Peacock’s “Apples Never Fall” coming in sixth place with 476 million viewing minutes and Hulu’s “Shogun” taking eighth place with 408 million viewing minutes. With the release of the finale of “Masters Of The Air,” the Apple TV+ limited series scored the No. 10 spot with 330 million viewing minutes.