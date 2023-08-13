Taylor Swift has been a little busy this summer dominating stadiums across the United States on her blockbuster Eras Tour, but as revealed last year she also has another major project on her to-do list: her feature directorial debut. Oscar-nominated cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto, who most recently shot features “Barbie” and “Killers of the Flower Moon,” worked with Swift on music videos for “The Man,” “Willow” and “Cardigan” and told TheWrap he’s been in contact with the Grammy-winning artist about her movie.

While he’s unsure if he’ll end up serving as the cinematographer on the project, he’s certain that Swift is an “extraordinary” director.

“I know about this project,” he told TheWrap during an interview about his stunning work on “Barbie.” “I don’t know what the status is right now because I’ve been on my movie, but we have talked about it and I don’t know if I’ll end up doing it or someone else [will], but I think she’s great.”

Prieto said he’s been busy working on a film he directed, which he’s currently editing. But the cinematographer, whose accomplished filmography includes working with Martin Scorsese, Ang Lee and Alejandro González Iñárritu, had high praise for Swift’s abilities behind the camera.

“Obviously she’s quite an artist, but she’s also an excellent director. I must say the stuff I’ve done with her, the music videos, she’s been extraordinary,” Prieto said. “Someone who didn’t grow up as a director – she’s a musician and a singer and wonderful at that – to see that she understands cinema and understands storytelling, she understands how to tell the story with a camera and she’s great with the technical aspects as well. She’s another person I admire very much, so if I had the opportunity to work with her, I’d be thrilled.”

Since Swift’s project was announced in December there has been no official word on when her movie might move forward. But she’s set to direct from an original screenplay she wrote — the project is set up at Searchlight Pictures.

Swift has directed 18 music videos so far, including the extended “All Too Well” short film that was released in late 2021.

The “Anti-Hero” singer-songwriter just wrapped up the first leg of her Eras Tour in the U.S. and kicks off the international leg later this month in Mexico City. She’ll be taking a break in September and October before resuming dates in November, another break in December and January, then more dates in February and March ahead of a robust touring schedule for most of summer 2024.

Searchlight Pictures did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment on the status of Swift’s film.