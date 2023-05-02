‘The Diplomat’ Keeps the Peace Atop Netflix Top 10 TV List for Second Week in a Row

The Keri Russell-led political drama scored a quick Season 2 renewal

The Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell-led drama, which scored a quick Season 2 renewal at the streamer, reached the Top 10 in 84 countries with over 18 million views.

Just behind “The Diplomat” on the English TV list was “Sweet Tooth” Season 2, which debuted in the No. 2 spot on the list with 48.34 million hours viewed this week as Season 1 of the series also re-entered the list in the sixth most watched spot. The final installment of “Firefly Lane” Season 2 also made an impressive splash in the third spot on the list with 43.49 million hours viewed, while “Beef” locked down the No. 4 spot on the list as the revenge dramedy logged an additional 24.48 million hours viewed.

Additional new entrants to the TV list include the seventh and final season of “Workin’ Moms,” which logged 18.19 million hours viewed, as well as “Indian Matchmaking” Season 3, which received 11.41 million hours of viewing.

The second installment of Colombian drama “The Marked Heart” also maintained its lead on the Non-English TV list with 46.31 million hours viewed, while returners to the Top 10 list included “The Glory,” which received an additional 7.68 million hours viewed, as well as “Welcome to Eden” Seasons 1 and 2, which logged 15.66 and 37.54 million hours viewed, respectively.

On the film front, “A Tourist’s Guide to Love” led the English Films list with 20.92 million hours viewed with “Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody” coming in the second spot this week. “The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die” returned to the list in the No. 3 spot with 8.34 million hours viewed, while “Murder Mystery 2” continued its popularity with 6.15 million hours viewed and “Chupa” returned to the list with 4.3 million hours viewed.

As far as non-English films go, French adventure flick “AKA” debuted to the top spot on the Non-English films list with 32.53 million hours viewed while returners to the list include Polish rom-com “Kiss, Kiss!” Thai thriller “Hunger,” Turkish thriller “Chokehold,” Swedish rom-com “One More Time” and Korean action-adventure “Kill Boksoon,” among others.