the-diplomat-kerri-russell-netflix

Keri Russell as Kate Wyler in a still from "The Diplomat."

‘The Diplomat’ Keeps the Peace Atop Netflix Top 10 TV List for Second Week in a Row

by | May 2, 2023 @ 12:00 PM

The Keri Russell-led political drama scored a quick Season 2 renewal

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Subscribe to WrapPRO.

Netflix’s political drama “The Diplomat” has maintained the top spot on Netflix’s Top 10 TV list with 66.46 million hours viewed this week.

Become a member to read more.

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
Stranger things

‘Stranger Things’ Final Season Halted Due to WGA Strike
Director/executive producer David Mandel speaks on stage during HBO Special Screening of 'White House Plumbers' (Getty Collection)

‘Veep’ and ‘White House Plumbers’ Showrunner David Mandel Fears the WGA Strike Will Be ‘Long and Bloody’
The AI PR industrial complex

The AI PR Industrial Complex | PRO Insight
ant-man-and-the-wasp-quantumania-air-the-mother

The 25 Best New Movies to Stream in May 2023
Streaming Subscribers and ARPU

Why Cable and Broadcast Shows Still Matter for Streaming | Charts

Former Yahoo CEO Regrets Acquiring Tumblr Instead of Hulu or Netflix
2023 Summer Box Office Movie Preview

Summer Box Office Preview: 10 Questions for What Could Be a Scorching-Hot Season
Sara Gilbert The Conners Season 5 finale

Ratings: ‘The Conners’ Season 5 Finale Draws in ABC’s Highest Viewership on Wednesday
sara-dewitt

PBS Kids Head Sara DeWitt Says ‘Creativity Is Most Exciting’ Outside of Traditional Media