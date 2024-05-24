Everyone’s favorite Lasagna-loving feline is back in theaters with “The Garfield Movie,” but don’t expect to hear the grump grumblings of Bill Murray. The cast of “The Garfield Movie,” not to be confused with 2004’s “Garfield: The Movie,” has an all-new roster of actors behind the iconic Jim Davis characters — and it’s full of familiar faces and comedy heavyweights.

In “The Garfield Movie,” Garfield (voiced by Chris Pratt) is removed from his comfort zone when he and his constant companion Odie (Harvey Guillén) are kidnapped by the evil cat Jinx (Hannah Waddingham) and forced to commit a daring milk heist (hey, they are cats after all). But worst of all – it puts Garfield in close proximity with his absentee father Vic (Samuel L. Jackson). Can they work through their own issues long enough to pull off the job? And more importantly – will Garfield ever return to his life of leisure and lasagna?”

So, if you’re wondering where you’ve heard that Garfield voice before or any of his other furry friends, here’s your complete guide to the “Garfield Movie” cast.

Chris Pratt as Garfield

(Sony Pictures Releasing/Getty Images)

“Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Super Mario Bros.” and “Jurassic World” star Chris Pratt voices Garfield in the new movie. In addition to his franchise roles, Pratt is also known for playing Andy Dwyer on “Parks and Recreation” and voicing Emmet Brickowski in “The Lego Movie” films. Previous credits also include “Passengers,” “Moneyball,” “Onward” and “The Tomorrow War.”

Nicholas Hoult as Jon Arbuckle

(Sony Pictures Releasing/Getty Images)

Jon is voiced by Emmy-nominated “The Great” star Nicholas Hoult, best known for playing Hank McCoy, aka Beast, in several X-Men films and Nux in “Mad Max: Fury Road.” Hoult’s films also include “Warm Bodies,” “About a Boy,” “The Favourite,” “The Menu” and “Renfield.”

Harvey Guillén as Odie

(Sony Pictures Releasing/Getty Images)

Harvey Guillén voices Odie, Garfield’s canine companion. (Garfield boasts that he convinced Jon to get him a pet.) Best known for playing Guillermo de la Cruz in FX’s “What We Do in the Shadows” series, Guillén’s previous roles include “Wish,” “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” “Blue Beetle” and “Harley Quinn.”

Hannah Waddingham as Jinx

(Sony Pictures Releasing/Getty Images)

Emmy-winning “Ted Lasso” star Hannah Waddingham voices Jinx, the villainous kitty cat crime lord. Her previous roles also include the pious Septa Unella on “Game of Thrones,” Jax-Ur on “Krypton” and the Witch Mother in “Hocus Pocus 2.” Most recently, Waddingham starred in “The Fall Guy,” “Sex Education” and “Krapopolis.”

Ving Rhames as Otto

(Sony Pictures Releasing/Getty Images)

The great Ving Rhames voices Vic, a lovelorn bull who longs to reunite with his lost love, and who assists Garfield in his grand milk heist. Rhames played the iconic role of Marsellus Wallace in “Pulp Fiction,” as well as the role of Luther in the “Mission: Impossible” film franchise. Rhames’s wide-ranging career has well over 100 credits to his name, including “Bringing Out the Dead,” “Idlewild,” “Jacob’s Ladder,” “Dawn of the Dead” (2004), “Out of Sight” and voicing Cobra Bubbles in “Lilo & Stitch.”

Samuel L. Jackson as Vic

(Sony Pictures Releasing/Getty Images)

Oscar-nominated actor and fellow “Pulp Fiction” icon Samuel L. Jackson voices Vic, Garfield’s estranged father, who comes back into his life only to ask for his help in pulling off a big milk heist. Jackson’s singular resume has more than 200 film and television roles, from his recurring role as Nick Fury in the MCU to his continued collaborations with Quentin Tarantino. Jackson’s best-known films also include “Unbreakable,” “The Hitman’s Bodyguard,” “Mo’ Better Blues,” “Coach Carter,” “Jurassic Park,” “A Time to Kill” and the voice of Lucius, aka Frozone, in “The Incredibles” films.

Brett Goldstein as Roland

(Sony Pictures Releasing/Getty Images)

Waddingham’s fellow Emmy-winning “Ted Lasso” co-star Brett Goldstein lends his voice as Roland, a muscle-y thug who works for Jinx. Goldstein’s also known for “Thor: Love and Thunder,” “The Pact,” “Shrinking” and “SuperBob.” Goldstein also wrote and produced on “Ted Lasso,” and co-created “Shrinking” and “Soulmates.”

Snoop Dogg as a Cat

(Sony Pictures Releasing/Getty Images)

Rapper, actor, and West Coast icon Snoop Dogg needs no introduction — heck, his character is even a play on his name. He plays a cat that Garfield befriends in a local shelter. His best-known songs include “Gin & Juice,” “Drop It Like It’s Hot” and “Nuthin’ But a G Thang.” His acting roles include “BMF,” “Day Shift,” “Baby Boy,” “Training Day” and the 2004 “Starsky & Hutch” movie.

Cecily Strong as Marge

Longtime “Saturday Night Live” star Cecily Strong plays Marge, a local dogcatcher. Strong’s credits also include “Schmigadoon!,” the 2016 “Ghostbusters” reboot and Netflix’s animated comedy “Leo.”

Bowen Yang as Nolan

(Sony Pictures Releasing/Getty Images)

“SNL” actor and writer Bowen Yang voices Nolan, another one of Jinx’s thugs. The actor, writer and producer has won three Emmys during his time on “Saturday Night Live.” He is also known for his long-running podcast “Las Culturistas,” which he co-hosts with Matt Rogers, as well as “Fire Island,” “Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens” and “Monsters at Work.”

Janelle James as Olivia

(Sony Pictures Releasing/Getty Images)

“Abbott Elementary’s” scene-stealing principal Janelle James plays Olivia, one of the cats Garfield befriends in the shelter. She’s also known for “Black Monday,” “Central Park” and “Monsters at Work.”