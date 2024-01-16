You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Click here to subscribe.

“The Golden Bachelor” is still on a winning streak with “The Golden Wedding.”

Viewership for the live broadcast of Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s nuptials grew to 7.13 million total viewers in delayed viewing across ABC, Hulu and other digital platforms, according to Nielsen live-plus-seven-day figures, combined with internal viewing data.

The delayed viewership for the two-hour special marked a 36.5% increase when compared with “The Golden Wedding’s” initial same-day viewership of 5.22 million.

On the ratings front, while the special scored an initial same-day rating of 0.63 in the key broadcast demo among adults 18-49, ratings for “The Golden Wedding” increased by 105% after seven days of multiplatform viewing to reach a 1.29 rating.

The special, which aired on Thursday, Jan. 4, was the most-watched and highest-rated entertainment program of the evening’s primetime programming. It made impressive ratings gains compared to in-season viewing of “The Golden Bachelor.”

“The Golden Wedding” was up 19.72% from the series premiere of “The Golden Bachelor,” which courted 4.36 million viewers. It also outpaced the season’s average of 4.83 million viewers by 8%, and ratings for the special exceeded the season average of 0.60 by 5%.

Viewership for the special was outpaced by the finale of “The Golden Bachelor,” as the special was down 16.67% from the finale viewership of 6.09 million viewers.

Hosted from the La Quinta Resort in Palm Springs, California and hosted by “The Bachelor” staple Jesse Palmer, “The Golden Wedding” featured fan-favorites from Turner’s season of “The Golden Bachelor,” including officiant Susan Noles and gold carpet correspondent Kathy Swarts. The wedding also acted as a “Bachelor” franchise reunion with attendees like former “Bachelorettes” Charity Lawson, Rachel Recchia and Michelle Young, as well as upcoming “Bachelor” Joey Graziadei.

“The Golden Bachelor” is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon.