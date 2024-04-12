“The Greatest Hits,” available on Hulu now, is a different kind of love story.

“The Greatest Hits is a movie about a woman who is affected by music,” said writer/director Ned Benson in this new featurette, which you can watch above. “It throws her back in time anytime she hears a song that reminds her of her boyfriend who passed away.”

The woman in question is Harriet (played by the always wonderful Lucy Boynton), who loses her boyfriend Max (David Corenswet, the upcoming Superman) in a car accident. While reliving memories with her lost love in the past, she also embarks on a new romantic journey with David (Justin H. Min). “I guess I’m haunted by music,” is what she tells David in the film. But can she let go of her history in order to make new memories? This is at the question at the heart of “The Greatest Hits.”

Benson said that the movie has tracks by Phoebe Bridgers, Jamie xx, Nelly Furtado (you see a piece of a sequence set to “I’m Like a Bird”), all of which were seemingly written into the script. And what’s more – the score was composed Ryan Lott, a founding member of American indie band Son Lox, who also scored Benson’s “The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby” and worked on the Oscar-winning “Everything Everywhere All At Once.”

“L.A. has such a dense history of music and is such a hub of live music currently. So it makes sense that such a music orientated film would be set here,” Boynton said in the featurette. And she’s right – they filmed all over, from Downtown to Echo Park to Silver Lake to Highland Park and Agua Dulce.

Austin Crute, Retta and Andie Ju co-star in “The Greatest Hits,” which was filmed by the great South Korean cinematographer Chung-hoon Chung, who also shot the time travel mystery “Last Night in Soho” for Edgar Wright.

“The Greatest Hits” is on Hulu right now, part of the integrated single app experience if you also have Disney+.