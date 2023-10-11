First Trailer for ‘The Iron Claw’ Brings the Real Life Wrestling Drama to Life With Ripped Zac Efron (Video)

The A24 title opens in December

There are few sports stories as bizarre and tragic as tale of the Von Erich family, a family of professional wrestlers whose luck was so singularly awful that it popularized something called the “Von Erich Curse.” Was the curse real? You might find out if you watch “The Iron Claw,” the upcoming sports drama from A24 and filmmaker Sean Durkin, named after the wrestling move the family popularized. And you can watch the trailer above.

An extremely chiseled Zac Efron stars as Kevin, Jeremy Allen White (equally buff) as Kerry, Harris Dickinson as David and Holt McCallany as their domineering father Fritz. (Part of Fritz’s schtick early in his wrestling career was dressing as an evil Nazi character.) Maura Tierney and Lily James also star.

The Iron Claw
Read Next
A24's 'The Iron Claw' Wrestling Movie Gets SAG-AFTRA Interim Agreement

If you know anything about the Von Erich Curse (or watched the episode of “Dark Side of the Ring” that brutally recounted the saga), you know that the brothers were extremely skilled physically but carried a lot of weight around emotionally and psychologically. How that weight was applied and how it led to many of them battling some serious demons will no doubt be dramatized in the movie.

“The Iron Claw” is only Durkin’s third movie as a writer/director after 2011’s buzzy “Martha Marcy May Marlene” and 2020’s elliptical “The Nest.” It will also be A24’s last release of 2023, following “Priscilla,” “All Roads Taste of Salt” and “Dream Scenario’s” releases in November and “The Zone of Interest” earlier in December. Because, really, what better way to spend Christmas than to head down to the multiplex with your whole family and watch an extremely depressing sports drama? (“Foxcatcher” was almost 10 years ago.)

“The Iron Claw” hits theaters on December 22.

Dream Scenario
Read Next
Everyone Is Dreaming About Nicolas Cage in Trailer for A24's 'Dream Scenario' (Video)

Drew Taylor

Drew Taylor is a reporter at TheWrap. Before joining the organization in 2021, Drew was a freelance film journalist with a keen interest in animation and Disney history. Drew has been covering film, television and theme parks for 15 years. He has written for the New York Times, the New York Daily News, Time Out…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.