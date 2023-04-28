james corden cbs finale ratings

James Corden and Harry Styles on "The Late Late Show With James Corden" final episode in April 2023 (Terence Patrick/CBS)

‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’ Finale Viewership Up 77%, Largest Audience Since 2021

by | April 28, 2023 @ 10:58 AM

The CBS late-night show’s final episode averaged 1.43 million viewers

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Subscribe to WrapPRO.

The finale episode of “The Late Late Show with James Corden” was a success for CBS. According to the network, the last episode saw a 77% increase in viewership in its season-to-date average. The talk show posted its largest audience on any night of the week since Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, which is when “The Late Late Show” followed the AFC Championship Game.

Become a member to read more.

Kayla Cobb

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
Bluesky Social is attracting social media users.

Why Bluesky Is the New Hotness | PRO Insight
The Tobey Maguire version of Spider-Man is coming to Disney+.

Spider-Man Will Help Disney+ Spin a Web That Captures Streaming Customers | Charts
Tupac Shakur in Dear Mama (Credit: FX)

FX’s ‘Dear Mama’ Scores Most-Watched Unscripted Premiere in Network’s History
late late show will ferrell

Will Ferrell Delivers ‘The Late Late Show’ Coup de Grâce – by Obliterating James Corden’s Desk With a Sledgehammer (Video)
Jane Krakowski and Josh Gad join James Corden for the last Crosswalk the Musical on The Late Late Show with James Corden (Curtesy of Terence Patrick/CBS)

CBS’ Reported ‘@midnight’ Reboot Makes ‘Financial Sense’ Says ‘Late Late Show’ EP
Writers struck over emerging tech issues in 2008. Could they do it again in 2023?

Writers Are Anonymous in Hollywood – but Tech Could Change That | PRO Insight
cinemacon lessons takeways recap vin diesel rihanna seth rogen

CinemaCon Takeaways: Theatrical Films Are Back – With Big Caveats for Mid-Size Movies 
corden-melania

James Corden Says Goodbye to ‘The Late Late Show': The 9 Best Moments From the Final Episode